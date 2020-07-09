openbase logo
languagedetect

by Francois-Guillaume Ribreau
2.0.0 (see all)

🇫🇷 NodeJS language detection library using n-gram

Readme

Node Language Detect

npm

npm

LanguageDetect is a port of the PEAR::Text_LanguageDetect for node.js.

LanguageDetect can identify 52 human languages from text samples and return confidence scores for each.

Installation

This package can be installed via npm as follows

npm install languagedetect --save

Example

const LanguageDetect = require('languagedetect');
const lngDetector = new LanguageDetect();

// OR
// const lngDetector = new (require('languagedetect'));

console.log(lngDetector.detect('This is a test.'));

/*
  [ [ 'english', 0.5969230769230769 ],
  [ 'hungarian', 0.407948717948718 ],
  [ 'latin', 0.39205128205128204 ],
  [ 'french', 0.367948717948718 ],
  [ 'portuguese', 0.3669230769230769 ],
  [ 'estonian', 0.3507692307692307 ],
  [ 'latvian', 0.2615384615384615 ],
  [ 'spanish', 0.2597435897435898 ],
  [ 'slovak', 0.25051282051282053 ],
  [ 'dutch', 0.2482051282051282 ],
  [ 'lithuanian', 0.2466666666666667 ],
  ... ]
*/

// Only get the first 2 results
console.log(lngDetector.detect('This is a test.', 2));

/*
  [ [ 'english', 0.5969230769230769 ], [ 'hungarian', 0.407948717948718 ] ]
*/

API

  • detect(sample, limit) Detects the closeness of a sample of text to the known languages
  • getLanguages() Returns the list of detectable languages
  • getLanguageCount() Returns the number of languages that the lib can detect
  • setLanguageType(format) Sets the language format to be used. Suported values:
    • iso2, resulting in two letter language format
    • iso3, resulting in three letter language format
    • Any other value results in the full language name

Benchmark

  • node.js 1000 items processed in 1.277 secs (482 with a score > 0.2)
  • PHP 1000 items processed in 4.835 secs (535 with a score > 0.2)

Credits

Nicholas Pisarro for his work on PEAR::Text_LanguageDetect

License

Copyright (c) 2013, Francois-Guillaume Ribreau node@fgribreau.com, Ruslan Zavackiy ruslan@zavackiy.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

100
teadrinker20153 Ratings3 Reviews
9 months ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use

the most verbose using procedure among 'cld' and 'franc' maybe should consider to rename to 'European languagedetect' or something similar?

0
Kevin DestremTokyo, Japan45 Ratings2 Reviews
Game dev lost in Japan #TS #HTML5 #Webgl #Unity #.Net
1 month ago
Abandoned

