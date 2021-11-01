Based on BCP 47 (RFC 5646) and the latest IANA language subtag registry.
This project will be updated as the standards change.
See the language-subtag-registry project for the underlying JSON data.
var tags = require('language-tags')
Note that all lookups and checks for tags and subtags are case insensitive. For formatting according to common conventions, see
tag.format.
Check whether a hyphen-separated tag is valid and well-formed. Always returns a
Tag, which can be checked using the
valid method.
Shortcut for
tags(tag).valid(). Return
true if the tag is valid,
false otherwise. For meaningful error output see
tag.errors().
Look up one or more subtags. Returns an array of
Subtag objects. Returns an empty array if all of the subtags are non-existent.
Calling
tags.subtags('mt') will return an array with two
Subtag objects: one for Malta (the 'region' type subtag) and one for Maltese (the 'language' type subtag).
> tags.subtags('mt');
[Subtag, Subtag]
> tags.subtags('bumblebee');
[]
To get or check a single subtag by type use
tags.language(subtag),
tags.region(subtag) or
tags.type(subtag, type).
The opposite of
tags.subtags(subtags). Returns an array of codes that are not registered subtags, otherwise returns an empty array.
> tags.filter(['en', 'Aargh']);
['Aargh']
Search for tags and subtags by description. Supports either a RegExp object or a string for
description. Returns an array of
Subtag and
Tag objects or an empty array if no results were found.
Note that
Tag objects in the results represent 'grandfathered' or 'redundant' tags. These are excluded by default. Set the
all parameter to
true to include them.
Search is case-insensitive if
description is a string.
Returns an array of
Subtag objects representing all the 'language' type subtags belonging to the given 'macrolanguage' type subtag.
Throws an error if
macrolanguage is not a macrolanguage.
> tags.languages('zh');
[Subtag, Subtag...]
> tags.languages('en');
Error: 'en' is not a valid macrolanguage.
Convenience method to get a single 'language' type subtag. Can be used to validate an input value as a language subtag. Returns a
Subtag object or
null.
> tags.language('en');
Subtag
> tags.language('us');
null
As above, but with 'region' type subtags.
> tags.region('mt');
Subtag
> tags.region('en');
null
Get a subtag by type. Returns the subtag matching
type as a
Subtag object otherwise returns
null.
A
type consists of one of the following strings: 'language', 'extlang', 'script', 'region' or 'variant'. To get a 'grandfathered' or 'redundant' type tag use
tags(tag).
> tags.type('zh', 'macrolanguage');
Subtag
> tags.type('zh', 'script');
null
Returns the file date for the underlying data, as a string.
> tags.date();
'2004-06-28'
Get the subtag type (either 'language', 'extlang', 'script', 'region' or 'variant'). See RFC 5646 section 2.2 for type definitions.
Returns an array of description strings (a subtag may have more than one description).
> tags.language('ro').descriptions();
['Romanian', 'Moldavian', 'Moldovan']
Returns a preferred subtag as a
Subtag object if the subtag is deprecated. For example,
ro is preferred over deprecated
mo.
> tags.language('mo').preferred();
Subtag
For subtags of type 'language' or 'extlang', returns a
Subtag object representing the language's default script. See RFC 5646 section 3.1.9 for a definition of 'Suppress-Script'.
Returns the subtag scope as a string, or
null if the subtag has no scope.
Tip: if the subtag represents a macrolanguage, you can use
tags.languages(macrolanguage) to get a list of all the macrolanguage's individual languages.
> tags.language('zh').scope();
'macrolanguage'
> tags.language('nah').scope();
'collection'
Returns a date string reflecting the deprecation date if the subtag is deprecated, otherwise returns
null.
> tags.language('ja').deprecated();
'2008-11-22'
Returns a date string reflecting the date the subtag was added to the registry.
> tags.language('ja').added();
'2005-10-16'
Returns an array of comments, if any, otherwise returns an empty array.
> tags.language('nmf').comments();
['see ntx']
Return the subtag code formatted according to the case conventions defined in RFC 5646 section 2.1.1.
If the tag is listed as 'deprecated' or 'redundant' it might have a preferred value. This method returns a
Tag object if so.
> tags('zh-cmn-Hant').preferred();
Tag
Returns
grandfathered if the tag is grandfathered,
redundant if the tag is redundant, and
tag if neither. For a definition of grandfathered and redundant tags, see RFC 5646 section 2.2.8.
Returns an array of subtags making up the tag, as
Subtag objects.
Shortcuts for
tag.find('language'),
tag.find('region') and
tag.find('script').
Find a subtag of the given type from those making up the tag.
Returns
true if the tag is valid,
false otherwise.
Returns an array of
Error objects if the tag is invalid. The
message property of each is readable and helpful enough for UI output. The
code property can be checked against the
Tag.ERR_* constants. Each error will also have either a
subtag or
tag property with the code of the offending tag.
Format a tag according to the case conventions defined in RFC 5646 section 2.1.1.
> tags('en-gb').format();
'en-GB'
For grandfathered or redundant tags, returns a date string reflecting the deprecation date if the tag is deprecated.
> tags('zh-cmn-Hant').deprecated();
'2009-07-29'
For grandfathered or redundant tags, returns a date string reflecting the date the tag was added to the registry.
Returns an array of tag descriptions for grandfathered or redundant tags, otherwise returns an empty array.
Copyright (c) 2013, Matthew Caruana Galizia.
The software part of this project is licensed under an MIT licence.
Comments, feedback and suggestions are welcome. Please feel free to raise an issue or pull request. Enjoy.