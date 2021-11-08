IANA's official repository is in record-jar format and is hard to parse. This project provides neatly organized JSON files representing that data.

See data/ for all the JSON files available. The registry.json file contains all records in a flat array and meta.json contains its metadata. There's a separate JSON file for each 'scope' (e.g. macrolanguage.json ) and 'type' (e.g. language.json ). These files contain JSON objects keyed by tag or subtag and with the index integer for the corresponding entry in registry.json as a value. This makes lookups fast.

This project will be updated as the registry changes. Non-breaking updates will result in the patch version number being bumped.

Run make update to force an update from the latest official IANA-hosted version. The registry file format is converted to JSON automatically and the files in data/ are updated.

If there are changes, please make a pull request.

Usage

See language-tags for a Javascript API.

Credits and collaboration

The JSON database is licensed an Open Data Commons Attribution License (ODC-BY).

Comments, feedback and suggestions are welcome. Please feel free to raise an issue or pull request. Enjoy.