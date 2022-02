Rust language support in Atom

Adds syntax highlighting and snippets to Rust files in Atom.

Install

Install the package language-rust in Atom (Preferences->Packages) or Atom's package manager from a shell:

$ apm install language-rust

Bugs

Grammar rules were written from scratch. They seem to work for most cases. However there are most certainly still a few cases that result in wrong syntax highlighting. Feel free to fix it and send a pull request, or open an issue to report it.