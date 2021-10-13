Language Map

JSON map of programming languages to meta data. Converted from GitHub's Linguist YAML file.

Useful Properties:

type - Either data, programming, markup, or undefined

aliases - An array of additional lowercased aliases

- An array of additional lowercased aliases filenames - An array of filenames associated with the language

extensions - An array of associated extensions

interpreters - An array of associated interpreters

GitHub Specific Properties:

wrap - Boolean flag to enable line wrapping

color - CSS hex color to represent the language

group - Associated language grouping

aceMode - A string name of the ace mode

searchable - Boolean flag to enable searching

searchTerm - Deprecated: Some languages maybe indexed under a different alias

Installation

npm install language -map

Usage

var map = require ( "language-map" ); console .log(map[ "JavaScript" ]);

License

MIT