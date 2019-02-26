openbase logo
by Soni Pandey
0.0.3 (see all)

Map Stores ISO 639-1 language codes to language names and vice versa.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

language-list

Map Stores ISO 639-1 language codes to language names and vice versa.

example

var languages = require('language-list')();

console.log(languages.getLanguageName('bh')); // Bihari
console.log(languages.getLanguageCode('Bihari')); // bh

methods

Usage:

var languages = require('language-list')();

All input is case-insensitive.

getLanguageName(languageCode)

Expects the language code. Returns the language name for that language code. If not found, it returns undefined.

getLanguageCode(languageName)

Expects the language name. Returns the language code for that language. If not found, it returns undefined.

getLanguageNames()

Returns an array of all language names.

getLanguageCodes()

Returns an array of all language codes.

getData()

Returns an array of all language information, in the same format as it gets imported.

install

npm install language-list

license

BSD

