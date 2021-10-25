Flags are not languages, so we shouldn't use country flags as language icons.
You can use these icons instead.
They are generated using the language's ISO 639-1 code, combined with some colors. Colors are flag-inspired. For example, green/red for Portuguese, and they fallback to blue for unknown colors. If you want to color a currently blue icon, edit the
colors.json file and make a pull request.
Each icon is an SVG, around 300 ± 10 bytes.
You can use a CDN like Unpkg to embed a flag icon:
https://unpkg.com/language-icons/icons/LANGUAGE_CODE.svg
In HTML, for example:
<img alt="English" src="https://unpkg.com/language-icons/icons/en.svg">
Icons are also available on NPM:
npm install language-icons
They are in the
./icons folder, you can use an SVG loader to import them:
import English from "./node_modules/language-icons/icons/en.svg"
See the list of icons: https://unpkg.com/language-icons@0.2.0/icons/
Install Typescript dependencies and build icons using the
npm run build command.
Icons and code, both MIT