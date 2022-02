Haxe language support in Atom

Adds syntax highlighting and snippets to Haxe files in Atom ( hx , hxml ).

Originally converted from the Haxe TextMate bundle. Also took some grammars and snippets from nicetrysean

Contributions are greatly appreciated. Please fork this repository and open a pull request to add snippets, make grammar tweaks, etc.

See the Changelog

v



var



fn



fun



pf



prf



prsif ret



switch case def



fori tr