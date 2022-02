Language Detect

Detect the programming language of any file by checking the file name, file extension, file shebang and falling back to a programming language classifier. For more language information, it should be used in conjunction with language-map.

Installation

npm install language -detect

Usage

var detect = require ( 'language-detect' );

Asynchronously From a File

detect(__dirname + '/test.js' , function ( err, language ) { console .log(err); console .log(language); });

Synchronously From a File

detect.sync(__dirname + '/test.js' );

From The Filename and Contents

detect.contents(__dirname + '/test.js' , 'var test = true;

' );

From Only a Filename

detect.filename(__dirname + '/test.js' );

Check for Shebang

detect.shebang( '#!/usr/bin/env node

...' );

Run Classification

Uses language-classifier which can only detect a small subset of languages.

detect.classify( '.test { color: red; }' )

Other Properties

detect.aliases A map of known aliases

A map of known aliases detect.interpreters A map of known interpreters

A map of known interpreters detect.extensions A map of known file extensions

A map of known file extensions detect.filenames A map of known file names

License

MIT