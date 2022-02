THIS PROJECT IS DEPRECATED AND ABANDONED. PLEASE USE https://atom.io/packages/dartlang, a more official and better version. Most of my stuff is merged into it.

Dart language support

Adds support for Dart snippets, grammar and syntax highlighting to Atom.

Originally converted from the Dart.tmbundle by the Google Dart Team.

Any and all contributions are appreciated. Send a pull request to add snippets, tweaks or grammar changes.