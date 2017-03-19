$ npm install langs
This library provides ISO 639-1/2/3 language codes with English and local names. It can be installed in whichever way you prefer, but I recommend NPM.
ISO 639 is broken up into many different parts, each either defining language codes or defining standards for codes in later versions. The ones included in this library are:
ISO 639-1 2 characters, one per language or ISO 639 macrolanguage
ISO 639-2/2T 3 characters, one per language
ISO 639-2B 3 characters, mostly the same as
639-2T but with some derived from their English name rather than local name
ISO 639-3 3 characters, mostly the same as
639-2T but using the canonical ISO 639 macrolanguage code
The macrolanguages described above cover cases where a language is considered
to be a dialect of another in some standards but not in others, e.g Standard
Arabic
arb and Arabic
ara. There's more information on the
Wikipedia page.
var langs = require('langs');
langs.all();
// [
// {"name":"English", "local":"English", "1":"en", "2":"eng", "2T":"eng", "2B":"eng", "3":"eng"},
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"},
// ...
// ]
langs.names();
// [
// "English",
// "Korean",
// ...
// ]
langs.names(true);
// [
// "English",
// "한국어",
// ...
// ]
langs.codes("1");
// [
// "en",
// "ko",
// ...
// ]
langs.codes("2T" /*same as "2"*/);
// [
// "eng",
// "kor",
// ...
// ]
langs.codes("2B");
// [
// "eng",
// "kor",
// ...
// ]
langs.codes("3");
// [
// "eng",
// "kor",
// ...
// ]
langs.where("name", "Korean");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}
langs.where("local", "한국어, 조선어");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}
langs.where("1", "ko");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}
langs.where("2", "kor");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}
langs.where("2T", "kor");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}
langs.where("2B", "kor");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}
langs.where("3", "kor");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}
langs.has("name", "Korean");
// true
langs.has("local", "한국어, 조선어");
// true
langs.has("1", "ko");
// true
langs.has("2", "kor");
// true
langs.has("2T", "kor");
// true
langs.has("2B", "kor");
// true
langs.has("3", "kor");
// true
langs.has("name", "Geordie");
// false
langs.has("high", "fives");
// false
I accept contributions to the source via Pull Request, but passing unit tests must be included before it will be considered for merge.
$ curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/adlawson/vagrantfiles/master/nodejs/Vagrantfile
$ vagrant up
$ vagrant ssh
$ cd /srv
$ npm test
The content of this library is released under the MIT License by
Andrew Lawson.
You can find a copy of this license in
LICENSE or at http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit.