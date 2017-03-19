openbase logo
by Andrew Lawson
2.0.0 (see all)

ISO 639-1/2/3 Language codes with English and local names

Readme

Langs

Langs

Master branch build status Published version MIT Licensed

$ npm install langs

This library provides ISO 639-1/2/3 language codes with English and local names. It can be installed in whichever way you prefer, but I recommend NPM.

What's with all the ISO version numbers?

ISO 639 is broken up into many different parts, each either defining language codes or defining standards for codes in later versions. The ones included in this library are:

  • ISO 639-1 2 characters, one per language or ISO 639 macrolanguage
  • ISO 639-2/2T 3 characters, one per language
  • ISO 639-2B 3 characters, mostly the same as 639-2T but with some derived from their English name rather than local name
  • ISO 639-3 3 characters, mostly the same as 639-2T but using the canonical ISO 639 macrolanguage code

The macrolanguages described above cover cases where a language is considered to be a dialect of another in some standards but not in others, e.g Standard Arabic arb and Arabic ara. There's more information on the Wikipedia page.

Documentation

var langs = require('langs');

langs.all();
// [
//     {"name":"English", "local":"English", "1":"en", "2":"eng", "2T":"eng", "2B":"eng", "3":"eng"},
//     {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"},
//     ...
// ]

langs.names();
// [
//     "English",
//     "Korean",
//     ...
// ]

langs.names(true);
// [
//     "English",
//     "한국어",
//     ...
// ]

langs.codes("1");
// [
//     "en",
//     "ko",
//     ...
// ]

langs.codes("2T" /*same as "2"*/);
// [
//     "eng",
//     "kor",
//     ...
// ]

langs.codes("2B");
// [
//     "eng",
//     "kor",
//     ...
// ]

langs.codes("3");
// [
//     "eng",
//     "kor",
//     ...
// ]

langs.where("name", "Korean");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}

langs.where("local", "한국어, 조선어");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}

langs.where("1", "ko");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}

langs.where("2", "kor");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}

langs.where("2T", "kor");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}

langs.where("2B", "kor");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}

langs.where("3", "kor");
// {"name":"Korean", "local":"한국어", "1":"ko", "2":"kor", "2T":"kor", "2B":"kor", "3":"kor"}

langs.has("name", "Korean");
// true

langs.has("local", "한국어, 조선어");
// true

langs.has("1", "ko");
// true

langs.has("2", "kor");
// true

langs.has("2T", "kor");
// true

langs.has("2B", "kor");
// true

langs.has("3", "kor");
// true

langs.has("name", "Geordie");
// false

langs.has("high", "fives");
// false

Contributing

I accept contributions to the source via Pull Request, but passing unit tests must be included before it will be considered for merge.

$ curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/adlawson/vagrantfiles/master/nodejs/Vagrantfile
$ vagrant up
$ vagrant ssh
$ cd /srv

$ npm test

License

The content of this library is released under the MIT License by Andrew Lawson.
You can find a copy of this license in LICENSE or at http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit.

