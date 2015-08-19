openbase logo
lm

lang-map

by Jon Schlinkert
0.4.0 (see all)

Get the language associated with a file extension or the extensions associated with a language using the data from GitHub's Linguist and language-map.

Readme

lang-map NPM version

Get the language associated with a file extension or the extensions associated with a language using the data from GitHub's Linguist YAML file

Heads up! API Changes in 0.4.0

The API changed in v0.4.0. Please see the documentation below for details on the new API. Don't hesitate to create an issue if you have any questions.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i lang-map --save

Usage

var map = require('lang-map');

Get language by extension

Returns the language that is associated with the given file extension (with or without .):

var map = require('lang-map');

map.languages('coffee');
//=> [ 'coffeescript' ]
map.languages('handlebars');
//=> [ 'handlebars' ]
map.languages('hbs');
//=> [ 'handlebars' ]
map.languages('javascript');
//=> [ 'javascript' ]
map.languages('js');
//=> [ 'javascript' ]
map.languages('md');
//=> [ 'markdown' ]
map.languages('mkdown');
//=> [ 'markdown' ]

Why is an array of languages returned?

In some (rare) cases an extension maps to multiple languages.

map.languages('h');
//=> [ 'c', 'c++', 'objective-c' ]

Get extensions by language

Returns the list of file extensions associated with the given language:

var map = require('lang-map');

map.extensions('coffee');
//=> [ 'coffee', '_coffee', 'cjsx', 'cson', 'iced' ]
map.extensions('hbs');
//=> [ 'handlebars', 'hbs' ]
map.extensions('markdown');
//=> [ 'md', 'markdown', 'mkd', 'mkdn', 'mkdown', 'ron' ]
map.extensions('md');
//=> [ 'md', 'markdown', 'mkd', 'mkdn', 'mkdown', 'ron' ]
map.extensions('c');
//=> [ 'c', 'cats', 'h', 'idc', 'w' ]

Get the object of entensions

var map = require('lang-map');
var extensions = map().extensions;

Get the object of languages

var map = require('lang-map');
var languages = map().languages;

language-map: GitHub's Linguist YAML language map provided as JSON

Updating languages

Update the .json language files in lib/.

$ npm run update

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-cli on August 18, 2015.

