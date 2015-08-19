Get the language associated with a file extension or the extensions associated with a language using the data from GitHub's Linguist YAML file
The API changed in v0.4.0. Please see the documentation below for details on the new API. Don't hesitate to create an issue if you have any questions.
Install with npm
$ npm i lang-map --save
var map = require('lang-map');
Returns the language that is associated with the given file extension (with or without
.):
var map = require('lang-map');
map.languages('coffee');
//=> [ 'coffeescript' ]
map.languages('handlebars');
//=> [ 'handlebars' ]
map.languages('hbs');
//=> [ 'handlebars' ]
map.languages('javascript');
//=> [ 'javascript' ]
map.languages('js');
//=> [ 'javascript' ]
map.languages('md');
//=> [ 'markdown' ]
map.languages('mkdown');
//=> [ 'markdown' ]
Why is an array of languages returned?
In some (rare) cases an extension maps to multiple languages.
map.languages('h');
//=> [ 'c', 'c++', 'objective-c' ]
Returns the list of file extensions associated with the given language:
var map = require('lang-map');
map.extensions('coffee');
//=> [ 'coffee', '_coffee', 'cjsx', 'cson', 'iced' ]
map.extensions('hbs');
//=> [ 'handlebars', 'hbs' ]
map.extensions('markdown');
//=> [ 'md', 'markdown', 'mkd', 'mkdn', 'mkdown', 'ron' ]
map.extensions('md');
//=> [ 'md', 'markdown', 'mkd', 'mkdn', 'mkdown', 'ron' ]
map.extensions('c');
//=> [ 'c', 'cats', 'h', 'idc', 'w' ]
var map = require('lang-map');
var extensions = map().extensions;
var map = require('lang-map');
var languages = map().languages;
Update the
.json language files in lib/.
$ npm run update
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm i -d && npm test
