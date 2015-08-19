Get the language associated with a file extension or the extensions associated with a language using the data from GitHub's Linguist YAML file

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i lang-map --save

Usage

var map = require ( 'lang-map' );

Get language by extension

Returns the language that is associated with the given file extension (with or without . ):

var map = require ( 'lang-map' ); map.languages( 'coffee' ); map.languages( 'handlebars' ); map.languages( 'hbs' ); map.languages( 'javascript' ); map.languages( 'js' ); map.languages( 'md' ); map.languages( 'mkdown' );

Why is an array of languages returned?

In some (rare) cases an extension maps to multiple languages.

map.languages( 'h' );

Get extensions by language

Returns the list of file extensions associated with the given language:

var map = require ( 'lang-map' ); map.extensions( 'coffee' ); map.extensions( 'hbs' ); map.extensions( 'markdown' ); map.extensions( 'md' ); map.extensions( 'c' );

Get the object of entensions

var map = require ( 'lang-map' ); var extensions = map().extensions;

Get the object of languages

var map = require ( 'lang-map' ); var languages = map().languages;

Updating languages

Update the .json language files in lib/.

$ npm run update

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

