A fast and small library for detecting the programming language of a code snippet. Can be used for strings of code spanning multiple thousand lines.

This library should only be used if you don't have anything else to go by to determine the language of the code, like a file extension.

Demo

Here you can see demo of this project.

Detectable languages

JavaScript

C

C++

Python

Java

HTML

CSS

Ruby

Go

PHP

Install

npm install lang-detector --save

Usage

var detectLang = require ( 'lang-detector' ); detectLang( 'List<String> things = new ArrayList<>();' ) detectLang( 'console.log("Hello world");' ) detectLang( 'Hello world.' , { statistics : true })

Unit tests

Run npm test in the root of the directory to run the tests.

License

MIT © Toni Sučić