lang-detector

by Toni Sučić
1.0.6 (see all)

A library for detecting the programming language of a code snippet.

Documentation
383

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lang-detector

lang-detector

A fast and small library for detecting the programming language of a code snippet. Can be used for strings of code spanning multiple thousand lines.

This library should only be used if you don't have anything else to go by to determine the language of the code, like a file extension.

Demo

Here you can see demo of this project.

Detectable languages

  • JavaScript
  • C
  • C++
  • Python
  • Java
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Ruby
  • Go
  • PHP

Install

npm install lang-detector --save

Usage

/**
 * function detectLang(snippet, options) { ... }
 *
 * @snippet {String} The code snippet.
 * @options {Object} (Optional) {
 *   heuristic: {Boolean} Enable heuristic optimisation for better performance. `true` by default.
 *   statistics: {Boolean} Return statistics. `false` by default.
 * }
 * @return {String} (Name of the detected language) or {Object} (Statistics).
 */
var detectLang = require('lang-detector');

detectLang('List<String> things = new ArrayList<>();')
    // =>    'Java'
detectLang('console.log("Hello world");')
    // =>    'JavaScript'
detectLang('Hello world.', { statistics: true })
    /* =>   {
                "detected": "Unknown",
                "statistics": {
                    "JavaScript": 0,
                    "C": 0,
                    "C++": 0,
                    "Python": 0,
                     ...
                    "Unknown": 1
                }
            } 
     */

Unit tests

Run npm test in the root of the directory to run the tests.

License

MIT © Toni Sučić

