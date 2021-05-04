It provides an extendible Node.JS based server, on which game logic runs, as well as a client-side library which synchronizes the client's game state with the server game state. In order to provide a smooth visual experience for each connected client, Lance implements efficient networking methods, position interpolation and extrapolation, user input coordination, shadow objects, physics and pseudo-physical movement, automatic handling of network spikes.
Lance aims to optimize the player's visual experience, while providing a simple development model which is highly configurable and easy to analyze and debug.
The official Lance documentation contains articles on theory and rationale, as well as the structure and architecture of the project.
