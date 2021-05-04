Lance is a real-time multiplayer game server

It provides an extendible Node.JS based server, on which game logic runs, as well as a client-side library which synchronizes the client's game state with the server game state. In order to provide a smooth visual experience for each connected client, Lance implements efficient networking methods, position interpolation and extrapolation, user input coordination, shadow objects, physics and pseudo-physical movement, automatic handling of network spikes.

Lance aims to optimize the player's visual experience, while providing a simple development model which is highly configurable and easy to analyze and debug.

Focus on writing your game. Lance takes care of the netcode

Can support any type of game or genre

Optimized networking TCP via websockets Communication is packed and serialized into binary Automatic handling of network spikes with step correction

Intelligent sync strategies for lag handling Extrapolation (client side prediction) with step re-enactment or: Interpolation for optimal object motion

Tools for debugging and tracing

More features in the pipeline:

UDP via WebRTC

Full-stack testing suite

Replay saving

More physics engines

That's so neat! Where do I start?

The official Lance documentation contains articles on theory and rationale, as well as the structure and architecture of the project.

Something went wrong! I need help!

If you're not exactly sure how to do something, Stack Overflow is your friend.

If you've encountered a bug and it's not already in the issues page, open a new issue.