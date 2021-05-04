openbase logo
Readme

Lance logo

Lance is a real-time multiplayer game server

It provides an extendible Node.JS based server, on which game logic runs, as well as a client-side library which synchronizes the client's game state with the server game state. In order to provide a smooth visual experience for each connected client, Lance implements efficient networking methods, position interpolation and extrapolation, user input coordination, shadow objects, physics and pseudo-physical movement, automatic handling of network spikes.

Lance aims to optimize the player's visual experience, while providing a simple development model which is highly configurable and easy to analyze and debug.

Features:

  • Focus on writing your game. Lance takes care of the netcode
  • Can support any type of game or genre
  • Optimized networking
    • TCP via websockets
    • Communication is packed and serialized into binary
    • Automatic handling of network spikes with step correction
  • Intelligent sync strategies for lag handling
    • Extrapolation (client side prediction) with step re-enactment or:
    • Interpolation for optimal object motion
  • Tools for debugging and tracing

More features in the pipeline:

  • UDP via WebRTC
  • Full-stack testing suite
  • Replay saving
  • More physics engines

That's so neat! Where do I start?

The official Lance documentation contains articles on theory and rationale, as well as the structure and architecture of the project.

Something went wrong! I need help!

If you're not exactly sure how to do something, Stack Overflow is your friend.

If you've encountered a bug and it's not already in the issues page, open a new issue.

