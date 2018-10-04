NodeJS native bindings to libmp3lame & libmpg123

For all your async streaming MP3 encoding/decoding needs, there's node-lame ! This module hooks into libmp3lame, the library that the lame command uses, to provide Encoder and Decoder streams to NodeJS.

Installation

node-lame comes bundled with its own copy of libmp3lame and libmpg123 , so there's no need to have them installed on your system.

Simply compile and install node-lame using npm :

$ npm install lame

Example

Here's an example of using node-lame to encode some raw PCM data coming from process.stdin to an MP3 file that gets piped to process.stdout :

var lame = require ( 'lame' ); var encoder = new lame.Encoder({ channels : 2 , bitDepth : 16 , sampleRate : 44100 , bitRate : 128 , outSampleRate : 22050 , mode : lame.STEREO }); process.stdin.pipe(encoder); encoder.pipe(process.stdout);

See the examples directory for some more example code.

API

Decoder class

The Decoder class is a Stream subclass that accepts MP3 data written to it, and outputs raw PCM data. It also emits a "format" event when the format of the MP3 file is determined (usually right at the beginning).

Encoder class