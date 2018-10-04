For all your async streaming MP3 encoding/decoding needs, there's
node-lame!
This module hooks into libmp3lame, the library that the
lame command uses, to
provide
Encoder and
Decoder streams to NodeJS.
node-lame comes bundled with its own copy of
libmp3lame and
libmpg123, so
there's no need to have them installed on your system.
Simply compile and install
node-lame using
npm:
$ npm install lame
Here's an example of using
node-lame to encode some raw PCM data coming from
process.stdin to an MP3 file that gets piped to
process.stdout:
var lame = require('lame');
// create the Encoder instance
var encoder = new lame.Encoder({
// input
channels: 2, // 2 channels (left and right)
bitDepth: 16, // 16-bit samples
sampleRate: 44100, // 44,100 Hz sample rate
// output
bitRate: 128,
outSampleRate: 22050,
mode: lame.STEREO // STEREO (default), JOINTSTEREO, DUALCHANNEL or MONO
});
// raw PCM data from stdin gets piped into the encoder
process.stdin.pipe(encoder);
// the generated MP3 file gets piped to stdout
encoder.pipe(process.stdout);
See the
examples directory for some more example code.
The
Decoder class is a
Stream subclass that accepts MP3 data written to it,
and outputs raw PCM data. It also emits a
"format" event when the format of
the MP3 file is determined (usually right at the beginning).
The
Encoder class is a
Stream subclass that accepts raw PCM data written to
it, and outputs a valid MP3 file. You must specify the PCM data format when
creating the encoder instance. Only 16-bit signed samples are currently
supported (rescale before passing to the encoder if necessary)...