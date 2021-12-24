LambdaFS

Efficient (de)compression package for AWS Lambda, supporting Brolti, Gzip and Tarballs

Install

npm install lambdafs --save-prod

CLI

This package provides a brotli CLI command to conveniently compress files and/or folders.

npx lambdafs /path/to/compress

The resulting file will be a (potentially tarballed) Brotli compressed file, with the same base name as the source.

Due to the highest compression level, it might take a while to compress large files (100MB ~ 5 minutes).

Usage

The nodejs12.x or nodejs14.x AWS Lambda runtime is required for this package to work properly.

const lambdafs = require ( 'lambdafs' ); exports.handler = async (event, context) => { try { let file = __filename; let folder = __dirname; let compressed = { file : await lambdafs.deflate(file), folder : await lambdafs.deflate(folder), }; let decompressed = { file : await lambdafs.inflate(compressed.file), folder : await lambdafs.inflate(compressed.folder), }; return context.succeed({ file, folder, compressed, decompressed }); } catch (error) { return context.fail(error); } };

API

Compresses a file/folder with Gzip and returns the path to the compressed (tarballed) file.

The resulting file will be saved under the default temporary directory ( /tmp on AWS Lambda).

Due to costly execution time on AWS Lambda, Gzip is always used to compress files.

Decompresses a (tarballed) Brotli or Gzip compressed file and returns the path to the decompressed file/folder.

The resulting file(s) will be saved under the default temporary directory ( /tmp on AWS Lambda).

Supported extensions are: .br , .gz , .tar , .tar.br (and .tbr ), .tar.gz (and .tgz ).

For tarballs, original file modes are perserved. For any other files 0700 is assumed.

Rationale

Getting large resources onto AWS Lambda can be a challenging task due to the deployment package size limit:

Limit Context 50 MB Zipped, for direct uploads. 250 MB Unzipped, S3 and layers.

For this reason, it's important to achieve a very high compression ratio as well as fast decompression times.

This is where the Brotli algorithm comes in:

It allows us to get the best compression ratio and fast decompression times (at the expense of a slow compression).

License

MIT