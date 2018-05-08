Wrapper for running lambda modules locally or from AWS during development
// Loads the module in myModule/mymod.js
var lambdaFunc = require('myModule/mymod.js');
var lambda = require('lambda-wrapper').wrap(lambdaFunc);
var lambda = require('lambda-wrapper').wrap({
region: 'eu-west-1',
lambdaFunction: 'myFunctionName'
});
var event = { key1: 'val1', key2: val2 };
lambda.run(event, function(err, data) {
if (err) {
... handle error
}
... process data returned by the Lambda function
})
If you want to pass a custom context to the Lambda module (only when running local), use the runHandler method. e.g.
lambda.runHandler(event, customContext, callback)
Documentation for valid propreties in the Lambda context object are documented here http://docs.aws.amazon.com/lambda/latest/dg/nodejs-prog-model-context.html
Exceptions from within the module will be returned as errors via the callback / promise.
Please run module tests in a Node 4 environment prior to submitting PRs using
npm run test
Live lambda run test requires that the function in lambdaWrapper-test.js is deployed to your AWS account as 'lambdaWrapper-test'.
Copyright (c) 2016 Nordcloud, licensed for users and contributors under MIT license. https://github.com/nordcloud/lambda-wrapper/blob/master/LICENSE