Wrapper for running lambda modules locally or from AWS during development

Use

Initializing the local Lambda

var lambdaFunc = require ( 'myModule/mymod.js' ); var lambda = require ( 'lambda-wrapper' ).wrap(lambdaFunc);

Initializing a lambda in AWS

var lambda = require ( 'lambda-wrapper' ).wrap({ region : 'eu-west-1' , lambdaFunction : 'myFunctionName' });

Running the function in the Lambda module

var event = { key1 : 'val1' , key2 : val2 }; lambda.run(event, function ( err, data ) { if (err) { ... handle error } ... process data returned by the Lambda function })

If you want to pass a custom context to the Lambda module (only when running local), use the runHandler method. e.g.

lambda .runHandler ( event , customContext , callback )

Documentation for valid propreties in the Lambda context object are documented here http://docs.aws.amazon.com/lambda/latest/dg/nodejs-prog-model-context.html

Exceptions from within the module will be returned as errors via the callback / promise.

Development

Please run module tests in a Node 4 environment prior to submitting PRs using

npm run test

Live lambda run test requires that the function in lambdaWrapper-test.js is deployed to your AWS account as 'lambdaWrapper-test'.

Release History

2018/05/07 - v0.3.0 - Support for async calls, improved input validation

2017/07/09 - v0.2.0 - Return exceptions as errors via callback

2017/06/16 - v0.1.3 - Allow context object in run

2016/10/21 - v0.1.2 - Support for using promises

2016/07/26 - v0.1.1 - Support for alternative handler. runHandler method for passing custom context.

2016/04/26 - v0.1.0 - Support for running lambda functions also from AWS

2016/04/26 - v0.0.6 - Support for NodeJS 4.3 runtime (and callback notation)

2015/09/01 - v0.0.2 - Pass module object rather than path to init(). Removed automatic loading of module.

2015/07/23 - v0.0.1 - Initial version of module

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Nordcloud, licensed for users and contributors under MIT license. https://github.com/nordcloud/lambda-wrapper/blob/master/LICENSE