Simplifies writing unit tests for AWS Lambda functions using Node.js.

Features

Verifies correct handler behavior

Mocks event types with code

Works asynchronously

Supports Promises

Verifies Node.js runtime version

AWS X-Ray support [experimental]

Detects resource leaks [experimental]

Easily integrates with test frameworks (Mocha and Jasmine)

Handlers can be loaded and removed after execution

Lightweight and won't impact performance

Maps the environment variable LAMBDA_TASK_ROOT to the application's root

to the application's root Automatically loads .env files

Works with Node 10.x, and 12.x

Installation

Install via npm.

npm install lambda-tester --save-dev

Getting Started

Lambda handlers with support for callbacks use the typical Node.js asynchronous signature:

exports.handler = function ( event, context, callback ) { callback( null , 'success!' ); }

The following example shows a simple case for validating that the Lambda (handler) was called successfully (i.e. callback( null, result ) :

const LambdaTester = require ( 'lambda-tester' ); const myHandler = require ( '../index' ).handler; describe( 'handler' , function ( ) { it( 'test success' , async function ( ) { await LambdaTester( myHandler ) .event( { name : 'Fred' } ) .expectResult(); }); });

If the handler calls callback( err ) , then the test will fail.

Additionally, if one wanted to test for failure, then the following code would be used:

const LambdaTester = require ( 'lambda-tester' ); const myHandler = require ( '../index' ).handler; describe( 'handler' , function ( ) { it( 'test failure' , async function ( ) { await LambdaTester( myHandler ) .event( { name : 'Unknown' } ) .expectError(); }); });

Note: you must either return the LambdaTester instance back to the testing framework or use the await / async keywords.

Documentation

Complete documentation can be found in our documentation page.

Feedback

We'd love to get feedback on how you're using lambda-tester and things we could add to make this tool better. Feel free to contact us at feedback@vandium.io

Compatibility

Starting with version 4.0, lambda-tester supports node versions 10 and higher. If you require support for older versions of node, then use a previous version of lambda-tester.

License

BSD-3-Clause