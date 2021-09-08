Lambda event helpers for AWS API Gateway lambda-proxy integration

Install

npm install --save lambda-proxy-utils

Node 4 is unsupported.

AWS Lambda doesn't allow arrays for headers, so this is the hack way of returning multiple cookies per this thread: https://forums.aws.amazon.com/thread.jspa?threadID=205782

Basically you need to set multiple varations of Set-Cookie on the headers response object passed to the lambda callback like:

const response = { body : 'something' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' , 'Set-Cookie' : 'some=cookie; Path=/' , 'Set-cookie' : 'another=cookie; Path=/' , 'SEt-cookie' : 'and_another=cookie; Path=/' , }, statusCode : 200 }

Using binary-case, we can generate 512 variations of Set-Cookie , so there's a hard limit, but hopefully you aren't setting 512 cookies.

Request

Takes an API Gateway lambda proxy integration event and returns an object that is similar to an express.js Request object.

{ "resource" : "/api/pipe/{pathParam}" , "path" : "/api/pipe/hooray/" , "httpMethod" : "GET" , "headers" : { "Accept" : "*/*" , "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate, sdch, br" , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.8" , "Cache-Control" : "no-cache" , "CloudFront-Forwarded-Proto" : "https" , "CloudFront-Is-Desktop-Viewer" : "true" , "CloudFront-Is-Mobile-Viewer" : "false" , "CloudFront-Is-SmartTV-Viewer" : "false" , "CloudFront-Is-Tablet-Viewer" : "false" , "CloudFront-Viewer-Country" : "US" , "Cookie" : "some=thing; testbool=false; testnull=null" , "Host" : "services.cheekyroad.com" , "Pragma" : "no-cache" , "Referer" : "https://cheekyroad.com/paht/?cool=true" , "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_12_2) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/55.0.2883.95 Safari/537.36" , "Via" : "1.1 1a1a1a1.cloudfront.net (CloudFront)" , "X-Amz-Cf-Id" : "2b2b2b2b2==" , "X-Forwarded-For" : "111.111.111.111, 222.222.222.222" , "X-Forwarded-Port" : "443" , "X-Forwarded-Proto" : "https" }, "queryStringParameters" : { "et" : "something" }, "pathParameters" : { "pathParam" : "hooray" }, "stageVariables" : null , "requestContext" : { "accountId" : "111111111111" , "resourceId" : "blah" , "stage" : "dev" , "requestId" : "08e3e2d0-daca-11e6-8d84-394b4374a71a" , "identity" : { "cognitoIdentityPoolId" : null , "accountId" : null , "cognitoIdentityId" : null , "caller" : null , "apiKey" : null , "sourceIp" : "111.111.111.111" , "accessKey" : null , "cognitoAuthenticationType" : null , "cognitoAuthenticationProvider" : null , "userArn" : null , "userAgent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_12_2) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/55.0.2883.95 Safari/537.36" , "user" : null }, "resourcePath" : "/api/pipe/{pathParam}" , "httpMethod" : "GET" , "apiId" : "cdcd4" }, "body" : null , "isBase64Encoded" : false } const Request = require ( 'lambda-proxy-utils' ).Request module .exports.lambdaHandler = function ( event, context, callback ) { const req = new Request(event) req.ip req.userAgent req.get( 'host' ) req.get( 'testnull' ) req.getHeader( 'x-forwarded-proto' ) req.is( 'html' ) req.context( 'requestId' ) req.getLambdaEvent() }

Response

Creates an express.js-like Response object, and outputs the API Gateway response format

const Response = require ( 'lambda-proxy-utils' ).Response module .exports.lambdaHandler = function ( event, context, callback ) { const res = new Response() callback( null , res.send({ some : 'object' })) const res = new Response({ cors : true }) callback( null , res.send({ some : 'object' })) const res = new Response() res.cookie( 'cookie' , 'monster' ) callback( null , res.send({ some : 'object' })) const res = new Response() res.set( 'X-Random-Header' , 1 ) callback( null , res.send({ some : 'object' })) }

Contributing

I'd happily welcome pull requests. I've chosen to use Standard as the style with a few slight modifications. I'd like to keep the code coverage as high as possible.

Credits

I borrowed a lot from express