openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lmp

lambda-multipart-parser

by Francis Meynard Pasoquen
1.0.1 (see all)

This nodejs module will parse the multipart-form containing files and fields from the AWS lambda event object. It works very well parsing binary and text files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lambda-multipart-parser

npm install lambda-multipart-parser --save

Introduction

This nodejs module will parse the multipart-form containing files and fields from the AWS lambda event object. It works very well parsing binary and text files.

Description

@param {event} - an event containing the multipart-form in the body
@return {object} - a JSON object containing array of files and fields, sample below.

{
    files: [
        {
            filename: 'test.pdf',
            content: <Buffer 25 50 6f 62 ... >,
            contentType: 'application/pdf',
            encoding: '7bit',
            fieldname: 'uploadFile1'
        }
    ],
    field1: 'VALUE1',
    field2: 'VALUE2',
}

Usage

const parser = require('lambda-multipart-parser');

const result = await parser.parse(event);
console.log(result.files);

Important Please make sure to enable the "Use Lambda Proxy integration" in API Gateway method Integration request.

If decided not to enable it for some reason, make sure to pass the required Lambda event parameters in Integration Request -> Mapping Templates section, such as body, headers and isBase64Encoded flag.

Sample Lambda and API Gateway implementation with Cloudformation can be found in here.

Test

npm run test

Releases / Changelogs

0.0.1 - Initial stable release.

0.0.2 - Updated readme. Added Usage and link to sample implementation.

1.0.0 - Formalized package release version. Add utf8 support.

1.0.1 - Added support for TypeScript typings.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial