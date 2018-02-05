openbase logo
lm

lambda-multipart

by Brian R
1.0.2

A simple multipart/form-data parser for AWS lambda functions.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lambda-multipart

A simple multipart/form-data parser for AWS lambda functions.

npm install -S lambda-multipart

var Multipart = require('lambda-multipart');

exports.handler = function(event, context, callback){

  var parser = new Multipart(event);

  parser.on('field',function(key, value){
    console.log('received field', key, value);
  });
  parser.on('file',function(file){
    //file.headers['content-type']
    file.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(__dirname+"/downloads/"+file.filename));
  });

  parser.on('finish',function(result){
    //result.files (array of file streams)
    //result.fields (object of field key/values)
    console.log("Finished")
  });
}

AWS Setup

There is a small bit of setup on the AWS side. Head to the API Gateway service you want to setup and select:

Settings > Binary Media Types

Add a new entry for multipart/form-data

Screenshot

Credits and Acknowledgements

