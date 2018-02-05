A simple multipart/form-data parser for AWS lambda functions.

npm install -S lambda-multipart

var Multipart = require ( 'lambda-multipart' ); exports.handler = function ( event, context, callback ) { var parser = new Multipart(event); parser.on( 'field' , function ( key, value ) { console .log( 'received field' , key, value); }); parser.on( 'file' , function ( file ) { file.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(__dirname+ "/downloads/" +file.filename)); }); parser.on( 'finish' , function ( result ) { console .log( "Finished" ) }); }

AWS Setup

There is a small bit of setup on the AWS side. Head to the API Gateway service you want to setup and select:

Settings > Binary Media Types

Add a new entry for multipart/form-data

Credits and Acknowledgements