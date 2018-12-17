openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

lambda-logger-node

by Nike-Inc
3.3.0 (see all)

A middleware logger that implements the MDC logging pattern for use in AWS NodeJS Lambdas.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

491

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

UNLICENSED

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lambda-logger-node

A middleware logger that implements the MDC logging pattern for use in AWS NodeJS Lambdas. It provides 4 log levels (DEBUG, INFO, WARN, ERROR), custom message attributes, and allows the creation of sub-loggers.

It is designed to make log messages easily readable by humans from Cloudwatch, as well as easily parsed by machines for ingestion into downstream systems like the ELK stack. When a log call is made the log level and message are placed first, followed by a JSON-stringified object that contains the message and custom attributes.

Since v3 lambda-logger-node only supports wrapping async function handlers.

Quick Start

// lambda.js
const { Logger } = require('lambda-logger-node')
let logger = Logger()
logger.setKey('custom', 'value')

exports.handler = logger.handler(handler)
async function handler (event, context) {
  logger.info('test message') // ->
  /*
  INFO test message | ___$LAMBDA-LOG-TAG$___{
    "traceId":"8sd3g32-42fg-43th45h-vsafd",
    "date":"2018-12-17T23:37:24Z",
    "appName":"your-app-name",
    "apigTraceId":"897635-3534-33435-435",
    "traceIndex":0,
    "custom":"value",
    "message":"test message",
    "severity":"INFO",
    "contextPath":""}___$LAMBDA-LOG-TAG$___ <-- one line when loged, whitespace for docs
  */
}

Installation

npm install lambda-logger-node

Usage

Simple Lambda handler

const { Logger } = require('lambda-logger-node')
const logger = Logger()

exports.handler = logger.handler(handler)

async function handler (event, context) {
  // your lambda handler
}

Or, with more middleware

const { Logger } = require('lambda-logger-node')
const logger = Logger()
var moreMiddleware = require('more-middleware')

exports.handler = logger.handler(moreMiddleware(handler))

async function handler (event, context) {
  // your lambda handler
}

To simplify usage of the logger throughout your application configure a logger in its own module.

// logger.js
const config = require('./config')
const { Logger } = require('lambda-logger-node')
const logger = Logger({
  minimumLogLevel = config.isProduction ? 'INFO' : null
})

module.exports = logger

// lambda.js
const logger = require('./logger')
exports.handler = logger.handler(handler)
async function handler (event, context) {
  // your lambda handler
}

// api.js
const logger = require('./logger')
module.exports { someFunc }

function someFunc() {
  // app code
  logger.info('custom log')
}

In addition to this method allowing global use of your lambda, the logger is attached to the handler's context argument as context.logger. When the lambda handler is executed all of the request-specific values (like the traceId) are updated, even when the module is declared and required outside the handler like the one above.

Logger API

The Logger module exports a constructor on Logger that takes the following options

function Logger ({
  minimumLogLevel = null,
  useGlobalErrorHandler = true,
  redactors = [],
  useBearerRedactor = true,
  formatter = JsonFormatter
} = {})
  • string: minimumLogLevel: one of DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR. Supress messages that are below this level in severity.
  • bool:useGlobalErrorHandler: default: true. Attach process-level handlers for uncaught exceptions and unhandled rejections to log messages with the logger. Attempting to construct two loggers with this setting will result in an error,
  • [string|RegExp|func]:redactors: an array of redactors to process all log messages with. A string will be removed verbatim, a RegExp will be removed if it matches. If a function is given it is passed the log message as a string, and MUST return a string (whether it replaced anything or not).
  • bool: useBearerRedactor: default: true, add a bearer token redactor to the list of redactors.
  • bool: testMode: Override environment checks and force "testMode" to be true or false. Leave undefined to allow ENV to define test mode.
  • func: formatter: format messages before they are written out. The default formatter is used if this option is left off. This is an advanced customization point, and a deep understanding of the logger will be necessary to implement a custom formatter (there are no docs other than source code right now).

The Logger constructor returns a logger instance with the following API

{
    handler,
    setMinimumLogLevel,
    events,
    setKey,
    createSubLogger,
    info,
    warn,
    error,
    debug
  }
  • handler: Takes a handler function as input and returns a wrapped handler function that configures per-request keys such as traceId.
  • setMinimumLogLevel: Takes a log level (DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR) and sets the same minimumLogLevel that the constructor took. Useful if this is not known until the handler has executed.
  • events: an EventEmitter. Currently only supports beforeHandler.
  • setKey: add a custom sttribute to all log messages. First argument is a string name for the attributes. The second argument is a value, or a value-returning function (function will be executed at log-time).
  • debug|info|warn|error: Create a log for the matching severity.
  • createSubLogger(string: subLoggerName): Creates a sub-logger that only has the log methods (debug|info|warn|error) and createSubLogger. Useful for providing loggers to sub-components like your Dynamo Client. Its messages are prefixed with the sub-loggers name; if there are multiple levels of sub-loggers each sub-logger is included in the prefix. e.g. for a sub-logger "SubTwo" that is a sub-logger of another sub-logger "SubOne" the message would be INFO SubOne.SubTwo message.

Events

The logger also contains an event emitter that will emit a beforeHandler event just before the lambda handler function is called. This receives both the lambda event and context as arguments. For example, you could use this to generate a custom traceId key/value pair in your logs:

const nanoid = require('nanoid')

logger.events.on('beforeHandler', (lambdaEvent, context) => {
  logger.setKey('traceId', nanoid())
})

This will use a custom value generated by the nanoid library, rather than the default awsRequestId.

Logger Wrapper

This module exports a wrapper function that returns an API-comptatible logger object regardless of what is passed in (including undefined). This useful for creating objects that can be provided a logger with missing methods (maybe you don't want to see debug); especially useful for testing classes without providing them a logger at all.

const { wrapper } = require('lambda-logger-node')
module.exports = constructor

function constructor (options) {
  const logger = wrapper(options.logger)
  
  logger.error('This will only log if the options.logger already has an error method')
  logger.warn('This will only log if the options.logger already has a warn method')
  logger.info('This will only log if the options.logger already has an info method')
  logger.debug('This will only log if the options.logger already has a debug method')
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial