A middleware logger that implements the MDC logging pattern for use in AWS NodeJS Lambdas. It provides 4 log levels (DEBUG, INFO, WARN, ERROR), custom message attributes, and allows the creation of sub-loggers.

It is designed to make log messages easily readable by humans from Cloudwatch, as well as easily parsed by machines for ingestion into downstream systems like the ELK stack. When a log call is made the log level and message are placed first, followed by a JSON-stringified object that contains the message and custom attributes.

Since v3 lambda-logger-node only supports wrapping async function handlers.

Quick Start

const { Logger } = require ( 'lambda-logger-node' ) let logger = Logger() logger.setKey( 'custom' , 'value' ) exports.handler = logger.handler(handler) async function handler ( event, context ) { logger.info( 'test message' ) }

Installation

npm install lambda-logger-node

Usage

Simple Lambda handler

const { Logger } = require ( 'lambda-logger-node' ) const logger = Logger() exports.handler = logger.handler(handler) async function handler ( event, context ) { }

Or, with more middleware

const { Logger } = require ( 'lambda-logger-node' ) const logger = Logger() var moreMiddleware = require ( 'more-middleware' ) exports.handler = logger.handler(moreMiddleware(handler)) async function handler ( event, context ) { }

Recommended setup

To simplify usage of the logger throughout your application configure a logger in its own module.

const config = require ( './config' ) const { Logger } = require ( 'lambda-logger-node' ) const logger = Logger({ minimumLogLevel = config.isProduction ? 'INFO' : null }) module .exports = logger const logger = require ( './logger' ) exports.handler = logger.handler(handler) async function handler ( event, context ) { } const logger = require ( './logger' ) module .exports { someFunc } function someFunc ( ) { logger.info( 'custom log' ) }

In addition to this method allowing global use of your lambda, the logger is attached to the handler's context argument as context.logger . When the lambda handler is executed all of the request-specific values (like the traceId) are updated, even when the module is declared and required outside the handler like the one above.

Logger API

The Logger module exports a constructor on Logger that takes the following options

function Logger ( { minimumLogLevel = null, useGlobalErrorHandler = true, redactors = [], useBearerRedactor = true, formatter = JsonFormatter } = {} )

string: minimumLogLevel : one of DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR. Supress messages that are below this level in severity.

: one of DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR. Supress messages that are below this level in severity. bool:useGlobalErrorHandler : default: true . Attach process-level handlers for uncaught exceptions and unhandled rejections to log messages with the logger. Attempting to construct two loggers with this setting will result in an error,

: default: . Attach process-level handlers for uncaught exceptions and unhandled rejections to log messages with the logger. Attempting to construct two loggers with this setting will result in an error, [string|RegExp|func]:redactors : an array of redactors to process all log messages with. A string will be removed verbatim, a RegExp will be removed if it matches. If a function is given it is passed the log message as a string, and MUST return a string (whether it replaced anything or not).

: an array of redactors to process all log messages with. A will be removed verbatim, a will be removed if it matches. If a function is given it is passed the log message as a string, and MUST return a string (whether it replaced anything or not). bool: useBearerRedactor : default: true , add a bearer token redactor to the list of redactors.

: default: , add a bearer token redactor to the list of redactors. bool: testMode : Override environment checks and force "testMode" to be true or false . Leave undefined to allow ENV to define test mode.

: Override environment checks and force "testMode" to be or . Leave to allow ENV to define test mode. func: formatter : format messages before they are written out. The default formatter is used if this option is left off. This is an advanced customization point, and a deep understanding of the logger will be necessary to implement a custom formatter (there are no docs other than source code right now).

The Logger constructor returns a logger instance with the following API

{ handler , setMinimumLogLevel, events, setKey, createSubLogger, info , warn, error, debug }

handler : Takes a handler function as input and returns a wrapped handler function that configures per-request keys such as traceId .

: Takes a handler function as input and returns a wrapped handler function that configures per-request keys such as . setMinimumLogLevel : Takes a log level (DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR) and sets the same minimumLogLevel that the constructor took. Useful if this is not known until the handler has executed.

: Takes a log level (DEBUG | INFO | WARN | ERROR) and sets the same that the constructor took. Useful if this is not known until the handler has executed. events : an EventEmitter . Currently only supports beforeHandler .

: an . Currently only supports . setKey : add a custom sttribute to all log messages. First argument is a string name for the attributes. The second argument is a value, or a value-returning function (function will be executed at log-time).

: add a custom sttribute to all log messages. First argument is a string name for the attributes. The second argument is a value, or a value-returning function (function will be executed at log-time). debug|info|warn|error : Create a log for the matching severity.

: Create a log for the matching severity. createSubLogger(string: subLoggerName) : Creates a sub-logger that only has the log methods ( debug|info|warn|error ) and createSubLogger . Useful for providing loggers to sub-components like your Dynamo Client. Its messages are prefixed with the sub-loggers name; if there are multiple levels of sub-loggers each sub-logger is included in the prefix. e.g. for a sub-logger "SubTwo" that is a sub-logger of another sub-logger "SubOne" the message would be INFO SubOne.SubTwo message .

Events

The logger also contains an event emitter that will emit a beforeHandler event just before the lambda handler function is called. This receives both the lambda event and context as arguments. For example, you could use this to generate a custom traceId key/value pair in your logs:

const nanoid = require ( 'nanoid' ) logger.events.on( 'beforeHandler' , (lambdaEvent, context) => { logger.setKey( 'traceId' , nanoid()) })

This will use a custom value generated by the nanoid library, rather than the default awsRequestId .

Logger Wrapper

This module exports a wrapper function that returns an API-comptatible logger object regardless of what is passed in (including undefined ). This useful for creating objects that can be provided a logger with missing methods (maybe you don't want to see debug ); especially useful for testing classes without providing them a logger at all.