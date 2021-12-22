Lambda-local lets you test NodeJS Amazon Lambda functions on your local machine, by providing a simplistic API and command-line tool.

It does not aim to be perfectly feature proof as projects like serverless-offline or docker-lambda, but rather to remain very light (it still provides a fully built Context , handles all of its parameters and functions, and everything is customizable easily).

The main target are unit tests and running lambda functions locally.

Install

npm install -g lambda-local

Build

make build

Or

npm install npm install --only=dev npm run build

Usage

As an API: You can also use Lambda local directly in a script. For instance, it is interesting in a MochaJS test suite in order to get test coverage.

You can also use Lambda local directly in a script. For instance, it is interesting in a MochaJS test suite in order to get test coverage. As a command line tool: You can use Lambda-local as a command line tool.

If you're unsure about some definitions, see Definitions for terminology.

About: API

LambdaLocal

API accessible with:

const lambdaLocal = require ( "lambda-local" );

Or on TypeScript (supported on 1.7.0+):

import lambdaLocal = require ( "lambda-local" );

Executes a lambda given the options object, which is a dictionary where the keys may be:

Key name Description event requested event as a json object lambdaPath requested path to the lambda function lambdaFunc pass the lambda function. You cannot use it at the same time as lambdaPath profilePath optional, path to your AWS credentials file profileName optional, aws profile name. Must be used with lambdaHandler optional handler name, default to handler region optional, AWS region, default to us-east-1 timeoutMs optional, timeout, default to 3000 ms environment optional, extra environment variables for the lambda envfile optional, load an environment file before booting envdestroy optional, destroy added environment on closing, default to false verboseLevel optional, default 3. Level 2 dismiss handler() text, level 1 dismiss lambda-local text and level 0 dismiss also the result. callback optional, lambda third parameter callback. When left out a Promise is returned clientContext optional, used to populated clientContext property of lambda second parameter (context)

Those functions allow to access the winston logger used by lambda-local.

API examples

A lot of examples, especially used among Mocha, may be found in the test files over: here

Basic usage: Using Promises

const lambdaLocal = require ( 'lambda-local' ); var jsonPayload = { 'key' : 1 , 'another_key' : "Some text" } lambdaLocal.execute({ event : jsonPayload, lambdaPath : path.join(__dirname, 'path_to_index.js' ), profilePath : '~/.aws/credentials' , profileName : 'default' , timeoutMs : 3000 }).then( function ( done ) { console .log(done); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

Basic usage: using callbacks

const lambdaLocal = require ( 'lambda-local' ); var jsonPayload = { 'key' : 1 , 'another_key' : "Some text" } lambdaLocal.execute({ event : jsonPayload, lambdaPath : path.join(__dirname, 'path_to_index.js' ), profilePath : '~/.aws/credentials' , profileName : 'default' , timeoutMs : 3000 , callback : function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(data); } }, clientContext : JSON .stringify({ clientId : 'xxxx' }) });

About: CLI

Available Arguments

-l, --lambda-path <lambda index path> (required) Specify Lambda function file name.

(required) Specify Lambda function file name. -e, --event-path <event path> (required --watch is not in use) Specify event data file name.

(required --watch is not in use) Specify event data file name. -h, --handler <handler name> (optional) Lambda function handler name. Default is "handler".

(optional) Lambda function handler name. Default is "handler". -t, --timeout <timeout> (optional) Seconds until lambda function timeout. Default is 3 seconds.

(optional) Seconds until lambda function timeout. Default is 3 seconds. -r, --region <aws region> (optional) Sets the AWS region, defaults to us-east-1.

(optional) Sets the AWS region, defaults to us-east-1. -P, --profile-path <aws profile name> (optional) Read the specified AWS credentials file.

(optional) Read the specified AWS credentials file. -p, --profile <aws profile name> (optional) Use with -P : Read the AWS profile of the file.

(optional) Use with : Read the AWS profile of the file. -E, --environment <JSON {key:value}> (optional) Set extra environment variables for the lambda

(optional) Set extra environment variables for the lambda --wait-empty-event-loop (optional) Sets callbackWaitsForEmptyEventLoop=True => will wait for an empty loop before returning. This is false by default because our implementation isn\'t perfect and only "emulates" it.

(optional) Sets callbackWaitsForEmptyEventLoop=True => will wait for an empty loop before returning. This is false by default because our implementation isn\'t perfect and only "emulates" it. --envdestroy (optional) Destroy added environment on closing. Defaults to false

(optional) Destroy added environment on closing. Defaults to false -v, --verboselevel <3/2/1/0> (optional) Default 3. Level 2 dismiss handler() text, level 1 dismiss lambda-local text and level 0 dismiss also the result.

(optional) Default 3. Level 2 dismiss handler() text, level 1 dismiss lambda-local text and level 0 dismiss also the result. --envfile <path/to/env/file> (optional) Set extra environment variables from an env file

(optional) Set extra environment variables from an env file --inspect [[host:]port] (optional) Starts lambda-local using the NodeJS inspector (available in nodejs > 8.0.0)

(optional) Starts lambda-local using the NodeJS inspector (available in nodejs > 8.0.0) -W, --watch [port] (optional) Starts lambda-local in watch mode listening to the specified port [1-65535].

CLI examples

lambda-local -l index.js -h handler -e examples/s3-put.js lambda-local -l index.js -h handler -e examples/s3-put.js -E '{"key":"value","key2":"value2"}'

Running lambda functions as a HTTP Server

A simple way you can run lambda functions locally, without the need to create any special template files (like Serverless plugin and SAM requires), just adding the parameter --watch . It will raise a http server listening to the specified port (default is 8008), then you can pass the event payload to the handler via request body.

lambda-local -l examples/handler_helloworld.js -h handler --watch 8008 curl --request POST \ --url http://localhost:8008/ \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --data '{ "event": { "key1": "value1", "key2": "value2", "key3": "value3" } }'

About: Definitions

Event data

Event sample data are placed in examples folder - feel free to use the files in here, or create your own event data. Event data are just JSON objects exported:

module .exports = { foo : "bar" };

Context

The context object has been sampled from what's visible when running an actual Lambda function on AWS, and the available documentation They may change the internals of this object, and Lambda-local does not guarantee that this will always be up-to-date with the actual context object.

As of version 2.0.0, lambda-local no longer packages AWS-SDK in its dependencies. To run a function that makes use of this module, make sure to install it as a dependency in your project.

If you are willing to test an app based on the ASK-SDK, have a look at https://github.com/taimos/ask-sdk-test

Development

Run make to install npm modules. (Required to develop & test lambda-local)

to install npm modules. (Required to develop & test lambda-local) Run make test to execute the mocha test.

to execute the mocha test. Run make clean to reset the repository.

License

This library is released under the MIT license.