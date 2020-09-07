A git binary installed through NPM, for use with AWS Lambda.

Deprecated: this module isn't supported on AWS Linux 2 - you probably want to use git-lambda-layer instead. See https://github.com/pimterry/lambda-git/issues/14 for further context.

To use this, just require it, and call it.

require ( "lambda-git" )();

This call returns a Promise, and once it completes your Node process will be set up to run Git as a subprocess. lambda-git extracts a Lambda-built version of Git, updates the required environment variables to make it functional, and updates your process.env.PATH to make it accessible.

A larger example:

const { exec } = require ( 'child_process' ); require ( "lambda-git" )() .then( function ( ) { exec( "git --version" ); }) .catch( function ( error ) { });

If you want to do something more complicated, you can provide options to change this behaviour.

The Git binary itself comes from LambCI.

Changing the installation path:

require ( "lambda-git" )({ targetDirectory : "/tmp/alternate/path/git" });

Managing env vars yourself:

require ( "lambda-git" )({ updateEnv : false });

You'll need to extract these values and ensure they're made available to whatever process you're using to run Git.