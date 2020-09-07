A git binary installed through NPM, for use with AWS Lambda.
Deprecated: this module isn't supported on AWS Linux 2 - you probably want to use git-lambda-layer instead. See https://github.com/pimterry/lambda-git/issues/14 for further context.
To use this, just require it, and call it.
require("lambda-git")();
This call returns a Promise, and once it completes your Node process will be set up to run Git as a subprocess.
lambda-git extracts a Lambda-built version of Git, updates the required environment variables to make it functional, and updates your process.env.PATH to make it accessible.
A larger example:
const { exec } = require('child_process');
require("lambda-git")()
.then(function () {
// git is now ready
exec("git --version");
})
.catch(function (error) {
// something failed
});
If you want to do something more complicated, you can provide options to change this behaviour.
The Git binary itself comes from LambCI.
require("lambda-git")({
targetDirectory: "/tmp/alternate/path/git"
});
require("lambda-git")({
updateEnv: false
});
/* Returns:
{
binPath: "/tmp/git/usr/bin",
env: {
GIT_TEMPLATE_DIR: '/tmp/git/usr/share/git-core/templates',
GIT_EXEC_PATH: '/tmp/git/usr/libexec/git-core'
}
} */
You'll need to extract these values and ensure they're made available to whatever process you're using to run Git.