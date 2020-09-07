openbase logo
lambda-git

by Tim Perry
0.1.3 (see all)

A git binary installed through NPM, for use with AWS Lambda

Deprecated!
Lambda-Git is no longer supported, you probably want https://github.com/lambci/git-lambda-layer instead

lambda-git

@lambda-git

A git binary installed through NPM, for use with AWS Lambda.

Deprecated: this module isn't supported on AWS Linux 2 - you probably want to use git-lambda-layer instead. See https://github.com/pimterry/lambda-git/issues/14 for further context.

To use this, just require it, and call it.

require("lambda-git")();

This call returns a Promise, and once it completes your Node process will be set up to run Git as a subprocess. lambda-git extracts a Lambda-built version of Git, updates the required environment variables to make it functional, and updates your process.env.PATH to make it accessible.

A larger example:

const { exec } = require('child_process');

require("lambda-git")()
    .then(function () {
        // git is now ready
        exec("git --version");
    })
    .catch(function (error) {
        // something failed
    });

If you want to do something more complicated, you can provide options to change this behaviour.

The Git binary itself comes from LambCI.

Changing the installation path:

require("lambda-git")({
    targetDirectory: "/tmp/alternate/path/git"
});

Managing env vars yourself:

require("lambda-git")({
    updateEnv: false
});
/* Returns:
{
    binPath: "/tmp/git/usr/bin",
    env: {
        GIT_TEMPLATE_DIR: '/tmp/git/usr/share/git-core/templates',
        GIT_EXEC_PATH: '/tmp/git/usr/libexec/git-core'
    }
} */

You'll need to extract these values and ensure they're made available to whatever process you're using to run Git.

