simplistic presentation generator
Ease:
lagom create and you have created a folder with a presentation in it.
Simplicity: one
<section>, one slide.
Maintainable:
lagom server boots up your presentation in the browser. it comes with livereloading for easy edits.
Magic:
lagom deploy will inline all the content of the presentation into one single file, deploy it freely and anonymously on github and finally generate a short url.
yarn global add lagom # much faster
# or
npm install lagom -g --production
$ lagom
lagom create create a new presentation
lagom server start live-reloading server
lagom deploy <filename> deploy presentation to a gist
lagom help show this help
These is a list of example presentations, please PR this readme if you'd like to add presentation you created.