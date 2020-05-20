simplistic presentation generator

Ease: lagom create and you have created a folder with a presentation in it.

Simplicity: one <section> , one slide.

Maintainable: lagom server boots up your presentation in the browser. it comes with livereloading for easy edits.

Magic: lagom deploy will inline all the content of the presentation into one single file, deploy it freely and anonymously on github and finally generate a short url.

Features

0 online dependencies: no more OMG!! moments because of bad wifi

live-reloading server

Presentation mode: just press p to initiate presentation mode

Speaker notes

Synced Aspect ratio

Synced mouse pointer

Mirrored highlighting

install lagom

yarn global add lagom npm install lagom -g --production

usage

$ lagom lagom create create a new presentation lagom server start live-reloading server lagom deploy <filename> deploy presentation to a gist lagom help show this help

example presentations

These is a list of example presentations, please PR this readme if you'd like to add presentation you created.

todo