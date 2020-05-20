openbase logo
lag

lagom

by Piérre Reimertz
0.6.5 (see all)

🖼 simplistic presentation generator

Categories

Readme

Yarn

simplistic presentation generator

Ease: lagom create and you have created a folder with a presentation in it.

Simplicity: one <section>, one slide.

Maintainable: lagom server boots up your presentation in the browser. it comes with livereloading for easy edits.

Magic: lagom deploy will inline all the content of the presentation into one single file, deploy it freely and anonymously on github and finally generate a short url.

Features

  • 0 online dependencies: no more OMG!! moments because of bad wifi
  • live-reloading server
  • Presentation mode: just press p to initiate presentation mode
  • Speaker notes
  • Synced Aspect ratio
  • Synced mouse pointer
  • Mirrored highlighting

install lagom

yarn global add lagom # much faster
# or
npm install lagom -g --production

usage

$ lagom
lagom create              create a new presentation
lagom server              start live-reloading server
lagom deploy <filename>   deploy presentation to a gist
lagom help                show this help

example presentations

These is a list of example presentations, please PR this readme if you'd like to add presentation you created.

todo

  • tests (!)
  • iterate on the scss backend

