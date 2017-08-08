Laggard

Laggard automatically generates safe CSS fallbacks for legacy (<IE9) browsers. It's built on PostCSS.

Laggard does not transpile future CSS syntax. For that use cssnext. Laggard also doesn't do destructive transforms that would require you to use a separate stylesheet for legacy browsers. If that's what you're after use Oldie.

Use Laggard if you just want to easily improve legacy support with your current CSS code.

Contents

Install

Laggard is available on NPM as laggard , install it with NPM or Yarn

$ yarn add laggard --dev

$ npm i laggard --save-dev

Features

Opacity fallbacks

.foo { opacity : . 5 ; } .foo { opacity : . 5 ; -ms-filter : "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=50)" ; }

Rem unit fallbacks

html { font-size : 16px ; } .foo { font-size : 2rem ; } .foo { font-size : 32px ; font-size : 2rem ; }

Pseudo element conversions

.foo ::before { display : block; } .foo :before { display : block; }

RGBA Hex fallbacks

.foo { background : rgba (153, 221, 153, 0.8); } .foo { background : #99DD99 ; background : rgba (153, 221, 153, 0.8); }

IE vmin to vm fallbacks

.foo { width : 50vmin ; } .foo { width : 50 vm; width : 50vmin ; }

3D transform hack for will-change

.foo { will-change : transform; } .foo { backface-visibility : hidden; will-change : transform; }

Usage

Use Laggard as a PostCSS plugin in your build tool of choice.

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const laggard = require ( 'laggard' ); postcss([ laggard ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your particular environment.

CLI

Process CSS directly on the command line

$ laggard src/style.css style.css [options]

Stylus

Laggard can be used directly as a Stylus plugin with PostStylus

stylus(css).use(poststylus( 'laggard' ))

See the PostStylus Docs for more examples for your environment.

Options

All features in Laggard can be toggled on or off by passing options on initialization. By default all features are set to true .

Option Type Default Description rgba Boolean true Whether to enable RGBA fallbacks opacity Boolean true Whether to enable opacity fallbacks pseudo Boolean true Whether to enable pseudo element conversion vmin Boolean true Whether to enable to enable vmin fallbacks pixrem Boolean true Whether to enable whether to enable rem fallbacks willchange Boolean true Whether to enable native will-change fallbacks reporter Boolean false Whether to log errors from plugins

.laggard({ })

MIT © Sean King