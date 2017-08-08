Laggard automatically generates safe CSS fallbacks for legacy (<IE9) browsers. It's built on PostCSS.
Laggard does not transpile future CSS syntax. For that use cssnext. Laggard also doesn't do destructive transforms that would require you to use a separate stylesheet for legacy browsers. If that's what you're after use Oldie.
Use Laggard if you just want to easily improve legacy support with your current CSS code.
Laggard is available on NPM as
laggard, install it with NPM or Yarn
$ yarn add laggard --dev
$ npm i laggard --save-dev
/* Before */
.foo {
opacity: .5;
}
/* After */
.foo {
opacity: .5;
-ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=50)";
}
html {
font-size: 16px;
}
/* Before */
.foo {
font-size: 2rem;
}
/* After */
.foo {
font-size: 32px;
font-size: 2rem;
}
/* Before */
.foo::before {
display: block;
}
/* After */
.foo:before {
display: block;
}
/* Before */
.foo {
background: rgba(153, 221, 153, 0.8);
}
/* After */
.foo {
background: #99DD99;
background: rgba(153, 221, 153, 0.8);
}
/* Before */
.foo {
width: 50vmin;
}
/* After */
.foo {
width: 50vm;
width: 50vmin;
}
/* Before */
.foo {
will-change: transform;
}
/* After */
.foo {
backface-visibility: hidden;
will-change: transform;
}
Use Laggard as a PostCSS plugin in your build tool of choice.
const postcss = require('postcss');
const laggard = require('laggard');
postcss([ laggard ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your particular environment.
Process CSS directly on the command line
$ laggard src/style.css style.css [options]
Laggard can be used directly as a Stylus plugin with PostStylus
stylus(css).use(poststylus('laggard'))
See the PostStylus Docs for more examples for your environment.
All features in Laggard can be toggled on or off by passing options on initialization. By default all features are set to
true.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
rgba
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable RGBA fallbacks
opacity
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable opacity fallbacks
pseudo
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable pseudo element conversion
vmin
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable to enable vmin fallbacks
pixrem
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable whether to enable rem fallbacks
willchange
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable native will-change fallbacks
reporter
|Boolean
false
|Whether to log errors from plugins
// Set in build tool, etc.
.laggard({
// options
})
MIT © Sean King