lag

laggard

by Sean King
2.0.1 (see all)

Automatically generate CSS fallbacks for legacy browsers, built on PostCSS

Readme

Laggard

Laggard automatically generates safe CSS fallbacks for legacy (<IE9) browsers. It's built on PostCSS.

Laggard does not transpile future CSS syntax. For that use cssnext. Laggard also doesn't do destructive transforms that would require you to use a separate stylesheet for legacy browsers. If that's what you're after use Oldie.

Use Laggard if you just want to easily improve legacy support with your current CSS code.

Contents

Install

Laggard is available on NPM as laggard, install it with NPM or Yarn

$ yarn add laggard --dev

$ npm i laggard --save-dev

Features

Opacity fallbacks

/* Before */
.foo {
  opacity: .5;
}

/* After */
.foo {
  opacity: .5;
  -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=50)";
}

Rem unit fallbacks

html {
  font-size: 16px;
}

/* Before */
.foo {
  font-size: 2rem;
}

/* After */
.foo {
  font-size: 32px;
  font-size: 2rem;
}

Pseudo element conversions

/* Before */
.foo::before {
  display: block;
}

/* After */
.foo:before {
  display: block;
}

RGBA Hex fallbacks

/* Before */
.foo {
  background: rgba(153, 221, 153, 0.8);
}

/* After */
.foo {
  background: #99DD99;
  background: rgba(153, 221, 153, 0.8);
}

IE vmin to vm fallbacks

/* Before */
.foo {
  width: 50vmin;
}

/* After */
.foo {
  width: 50vm;
  width: 50vmin;
}

3D transform hack for will-change

/* Before */
.foo {
  will-change: transform;
}

/* After */
.foo {
  backface-visibility: hidden;
  will-change: transform;
}

Usage

Build tools

Use Laggard as a PostCSS plugin in your build tool of choice.

const postcss = require('postcss');
const laggard = require('laggard');

postcss([ laggard ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your particular environment.

CLI

Process CSS directly on the command line

$ laggard src/style.css style.css [options]
Stylus

Laggard can be used directly as a Stylus plugin with PostStylus

stylus(css).use(poststylus('laggard'))

See the PostStylus Docs for more examples for your environment.

Options

All features in Laggard can be toggled on or off by passing options on initialization. By default all features are set to true.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
rgbaBooleantrueWhether to enable RGBA fallbacks
opacityBooleantrueWhether to enable opacity fallbacks
pseudoBooleantrueWhether to enable pseudo element conversion
vminBooleantrueWhether to enable to enable vmin fallbacks
pixremBooleantrueWhether to enable whether to enable rem fallbacks
willchangeBooleantrueWhether to enable native will-change fallbacks
reporterBooleanfalseWhether to log errors from plugins
// Set in build tool, etc.
.laggard({
  // options
})

MIT © Sean King

