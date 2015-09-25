Angularjs directive for Ladda button ( <300 bytes ) by @hakimel

How to use

Bower

You can Install ladda-angular using the Bower package manager.

$ bower install ladda-angular --save

npm

You can also find ladda-angular on npm.

$ npm install ladda-angular

Create your ladda button

For more information about how to create ladda button please refer ladda button repository.

The code

add the Following code into your document.

< script src = "path/ladda-angular.min.js" > </ script >

module

Add ladda dependency to your module

var myApp = angular.module( "app" , [ "ladda" ]);

directive

Add directive ladda-button with your normal ladda button.

< button ladda-button = "laddaLoading" data-style = "expand-right" class = "ladda-button" > < span class = "ladda-label" > Submit </ span > </ button >

Directive attribute should be a scope variable with boolean or number.

true == start loading.

== start loading. false == stop loading.

== stop loading. number == progress value.

Controller example