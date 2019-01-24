Laco

Very simple and powerful state management solution for React and Inferno.

(Inferno doesn't have hooks support but you can use the Subscribe component.)

Set up your stores and subscribe to them. Easy as that!

npm install laco

npm install laco-react or npm install laco-inferno

Summary

🚀 Simple to use

🎉 Lightweight (under 2kb minified)

✨ Partial Redux DevTools Extension support (time travel)

Example

import { Store } from 'laco' import { useStore } from 'laco-react' const CounterStore = new Store({ count : 0 }) const increment = () => CounterStore.set( state => ({ count : state.count + 1 })) const decrement = () => CounterStore.set( state => ({ count : state.count - 1 })) const Counter = () => { const state = useStore(CounterStore) return ( < div > < button onClick = {decrement} > - </ button > < span > {state.count} </ span > < button onClick = {increment} > + </ button > </ div > ) }

For more examples check the following code sandboxes below or the examples folder.

Code sandboxes using hooks:

Code sandboxes using render props:

Check out Redux DevTools Extension.

Check out my post on dev.to about debugging etc..

Time travel

Just click on the stopwatch icon and you will get a slider which you can play with. That's it! :)

React Native Debugger

Check out React Native Debugger.

Time travel

Works as you would expect :)!

API

const NewStore = Store({ count : 0 }, 'Counter' )

The name is optional and is used to get an overview of action and store relationship in Redux DevTools Extension. Action names for the Store will now show up as Counter - ${actionType} in DevTools Extension where as before only ${actionType} was shown.

Store.get()

Returns an object which could be something like { count: 0 } following the example.

Store.set( state => { count : state.count + 1 }, 'increment' )

Immutability is taking care of to a certain extent behind the scenes with the spread operator with Store.set() but you might want more control over the state. You can do this by using Store.replace() like so:

Store.replace( state => { }, 'increment' )

CounterStore.setCondition( ( state, actionType ) => { if (state.count < 0 && actionType === 'Decrement' ) { return false } return state })

Setting a condition on a store will make every Store.set() call go through the condition first.

Store.reset()

A good practice when testing is to call reset() on a store before using the store in a test. This takes care of some edge cases that you might run into. The reason for this is that Laco is using a global object behind the scenes to store all of your stores states into one big object. Redux also operates on one global object which makes time travel possible.

Store.dispatch(changeLocation(), 'Location change' )

You might want to dispatch an action that is associated with a certain store but don't want to change the state. The action will in this case be shown as StoreName - Location change .

import { dispatch } from 'laco' dispatch(changeLocation(), 'Location change' )

You might want to dispatch a global action that is NOT associated with any store. The action will in this case just be shown as Location change .

import { getGlobalState } from 'laco' getGlobalState()

Returns the global object that holds every state - mostly used for rehydration when doing server-side rendering (SSR).

import { resetGlobalState } from 'laco' resetGlobalState()

Resets the global state to an empty object.

import { replaceGlobalState } from 'laco' const newGlobalState = { 0 : { test : true } } replaceGlobalState(newGlobalState)

Replaces the global state completely - mostly used for rehydration when doing server-side rendering (SSR).

Props

to - Array of stores you want to subscribe to

import { Subscribe } from 'laco-react' <Subscribe to={[CounterStore]}> {({ count }) => ( < div > < button onClick = {decrement} > - </ button > < span > {count} </ span > < button onClick = {increment} > + </ button > </ div > )} < /Subscribe>

The Subscribe component is making use of the new render prop idea. Related articles:

import { Store } from 'laco' import { useStore } from 'laco-react' const CounterStore = new Store({ count : 0 }) const Counter = () => { const state = useStore(CounterStore) return < div > {state.count} </ div > }

import { Store } from 'laco' import { useStores } from 'laco-react' const CounterStore = new Store({ count : 0 }) const AnotherStore = new Store({ test : "hello" }) const Counter = () => { const [counterState, anotherState] = useStores([CounterStore, AnotherStore]) return < div > {anotherState.test + counterState.count} </ div > }

Rehydration

When doing server-side rendering (SSR) it's important to preserve the state from the server to the client.

Please follow this Redux guide.

On the server: Instead of doing store.getState() you will just use getGlobalState() .

On the client: Instead of doing createStore(counterApp, preloadedState) you can do replaceGlobalState(preloadedState)

Keep in mind that trying to do SSR rehydration can introduce JS injections if you don't do it right.

The Redux guide solves it by doing JSON.stringify(preloadedState).replace(/</g, '\\u003c') . For another solution look here.

Testing

Testing using tape:

import * as test from 'tape' import { CounterStore, increment, decrement } from './CounterStore' test( 'counter' , t => { CounterStore.reset() t.assert(CounterStore.get().count === 0 ) increment() t.assert(CounterStore.get().count === 1 ) decrement() t.assert(CounterStore.get().count === 0 ) t.end() })

Credits

Heavily inspired by: