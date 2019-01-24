Very simple and powerful state management solution for React and Inferno.
(Inferno doesn't have hooks support but you can use the Subscribe component.)
Set up your stores and subscribe to them. Easy as that!
Check out the introductory blog post.
npm install laco
npm install laco-react or
npm install laco-inferno
import { Store } from 'laco'
import { useStore } from 'laco-react'
// Creating a new store with an initial state { count: 0 }
const CounterStore = new Store({ count: 0 })
// Implementing some actions to update the store
const increment = () => CounterStore.set(state => ({ count: state.count + 1 }))
const decrement = () => CounterStore.set(state => ({ count: state.count - 1 }))
const Counter = () => {
const state = useStore(CounterStore) // Takes a single store
return (
<div>
<button onClick={decrement}>-</button>
<span>{state.count}</span>
<button onClick={increment}>+</button>
</div>
)
}
For more examples check the following code sandboxes below or the examples folder.
Code sandboxes using hooks:
Code sandboxes using render props:
Check out Redux DevTools Extension.
Check out my post on dev.to about debugging etc..
Just click on the stopwatch icon and you will get a slider which you can play with. That's it! :)
Check out React Native Debugger.
Works as you would expect :)!
Store(initialState: Object, name?: String)
// Initializing a new store with an initial state and a name:
const NewStore = Store({ count: 0 }, 'Counter')
The name is optional and is used to get an overview of action and store relationship in Redux DevTools Extension. Action names for the Store will now show up as
Counter - ${actionType} in DevTools Extension where as before only
${actionType} was shown.
Store.get()
// Getting the state of the store
Store.get()
Returns an object which could be something like
{ count: 0 } following the example.
Store.set(state: Function, info?: String)
// Setting a new state and passing an optional action name "increment"
Store.set(state => {
count: state.count + 1
}, 'increment')
Store.replace(state: Function, info?: String)
Immutability is taking care of to a certain extent behind the scenes with the spread operator with
Store.set() but you might want more control over the state. You can do this by using
Store.replace() like so:
// Setting a new state and passing an optional action name "increment"
Store.replace(state => {
/* return modified state */
}, 'increment')
Store.setCondition(condition: Function)
// Setting a condition to prevent count from going below 0 when `actionType` is `Decrement`
CounterStore.setCondition((state, actionType) => {
if (state.count < 0 && actionType === 'Decrement') {
// Returning a falsy value will prevent the state from changing
return false
}
// For every other `actionTypes` such as `SudoDecrement` will change the state
return state
})
Setting a condition on a store will make every
Store.set() call go through the condition first.
Store.reset()
// Resets the store to initial state
Store.reset()
A good practice when testing is to call
reset() on a store before using the store in a test. This takes care of some edge cases that you might run into. The reason for this is that Laco is using a global object behind the scenes to store all of your stores states into one big object. Redux also operates on one global object which makes time travel possible.
Store.dispatch(value: any, info: String)
// Dispatching an action that does not change the state of the store
Store.dispatch(changeLocation(), 'Location change')
You might want to dispatch an action that is associated with a certain store but don't want to change the state. The action will in this case be shown as
StoreName - Location change.
dispatch(value: any, info: String)
import { dispatch } from 'laco'
// Dispatching a global action that does not change any state
dispatch(changeLocation(), 'Location change')
You might want to dispatch a global action that is NOT associated with any store. The action will in this case just be shown as
Location change.
getGlobalState()
import { getGlobalState } from 'laco'
getGlobalState()
Returns the global object that holds every state - mostly used for rehydration when doing server-side rendering (SSR).
resetGlobalState()
import { resetGlobalState } from 'laco'
resetGlobalState()
Resets the global state to an empty object.
replaceGlobalState()
import { replaceGlobalState } from 'laco'
const newGlobalState = { 0: { test: true } }
replaceGlobalState(newGlobalState)
Replaces the global state completely - mostly used for rehydration when doing server-side rendering (SSR).
<Subscribe />
to - Array of stores you want to subscribe to
import { Subscribe } from 'laco-react' // or 'laco-inferno'
<Subscribe to={[CounterStore]}>
{({ count }) => (
<div>
<button onClick={decrement}>-</button>
<span>{count}</span>
<button onClick={increment}>+</button>
</div>
)}
</Subscribe>
The
Subscribe component is making use of the new render prop idea. Related articles:
useStore()
import { Store } from 'laco'
import { useStore } from 'laco-react'
const CounterStore = new Store({ count: 0 })
const Counter = () => {
const state = useStore(CounterStore) // Takes a single store
return <div>{state.count}</div>
}
useStores()
import { Store } from 'laco'
import { useStores } from 'laco-react'
const CounterStore = new Store({ count: 0 })
const AnotherStore = new Store({ test: "hello" })
const Counter = () => {
// Takes an array of stores
const [counterState, anotherState] = useStores([CounterStore, AnotherStore])
return <div>{anotherState.test + counterState.count}</div>
}
When doing server-side rendering (SSR) it's important to preserve the state from the server to the client.
Please follow this Redux guide.
On the server: Instead of doing
store.getState() you will just use
getGlobalState().
On the client: Instead of doing
createStore(counterApp, preloadedState) you can do
replaceGlobalState(preloadedState)
Keep in mind that trying to do SSR rehydration can introduce JS injections if you don't do it right.
The Redux guide solves it by doing
JSON.stringify(preloadedState).replace(/</g, '\\u003c'). For another solution look here.
Testing using tape:
import * as test from 'tape'
import { CounterStore, increment, decrement } from './CounterStore'
test('counter', t => {
CounterStore.reset()
t.assert(CounterStore.get().count === 0)
increment()
t.assert(CounterStore.get().count === 1)
decrement()
t.assert(CounterStore.get().count === 0)
t.end()
})
Heavily inspired by: