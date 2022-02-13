openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lab

labelmake

by Kyohei Fukuda
2.0.21 (see all)

Declarative style JavaScript PDF generator library. Works on Node and the browser 🖨︎

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

929

GitHub Stars

341

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript PDF Generator

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Read All Reviews
RyuNIshimura
sayak-sarkar

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Slow

Readme

Tweet npm NPM npm Unit Testing

labelmake

top

labelmake is a declarative style PDF generation library for Node and the browser.

Other PDF generation libraries makes program complex by imperative operations. So, I developed this library aiming at a more simple declarative style PDF generation library. Finally, the layout engine and design & code generator tools make PDF generation so easy!

Learn more at official website

Installation

Use npm to install the latest version.

npm install labelmake

You can use Yarn, NuGet or other methods as well. You can load it directly from jsDelivr.

Features

  • Input data supports the following input types.
    • Text
      • Custom font
      • Styling(size, color, aliginment, etc.)
    • Image
      • JPG
      • PNG
    • Barcode
      • QR Code
      • Japan Post 4 State Customer Code
      • EAN-8, EAN-13
      • Code 39, Code 128
      • Codabar(NW-7)
      • UPC-E, UPC-A

Demo

example

Development tools

template-design

Templates can be customized with design tools. and code can be generated with a generator.

API Reference

api

Detailed specifications can be found in the api documentation.

Services that are used in Production

production

labelmake.jp - variable data printing service.(Japanese)

Author

@hand-dot

labelmake is based on a amazing library pdf-lib(@Hopding).

Thanks to all contributors.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use1
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ryu NishimuraTokyo, Japan4 Ratings0 Reviews
6 months ago

Template generators are very useful. if you have an existing pdf, you can create an interface for pdf generation surprisingly fast. Highly recommended if you want to manage your templates on a pdf basis. Loading Japanese fonts was also smooth. Also, pdf-lib is used internally.

3
Zac10ck
trinket-org
rohittp0
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings0 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Poor Documentation

labelmake is one of the more interesting libraries that I have recently tried out. I tried it out to generating PDF files containing barcodes for products in an e-commerce website. From my personal experience I would say that it's a nice little module for generating PDFs however, the documentation is seemed a bit lacking to me. Also, there are quite a few nice alternatives available out there which might be worth checking out.

1
cskumaresan

Alternatives

pl
pdf-libCreate and modify PDF documents in any JavaScript environment
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
186K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pdfkitA JavaScript PDF generation library for Node and the browser
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
550K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers
car
carboneFast, Simple and Powerful report generator. Injects JSON and produces PDF, DOCX, XLSX, ODT, PPTX, ODS, ...!
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ja
jspdf-autotablejsPDF plugin for generating PDF tables with javascript
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
228K
pdf-viewer-libGeneric build of PDF.js library.
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
304
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial