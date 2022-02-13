labelmake is a declarative style PDF generation library for Node and the browser.

Other PDF generation libraries makes program complex by imperative operations. So, I developed this library aiming at a more simple declarative style PDF generation library. Finally, the layout engine and design & code generator tools make PDF generation so easy!

Installation

Use npm to install the latest version.

npm install labelmake

You can use Yarn, NuGet or other methods as well. You can load it directly from jsDelivr.

Features

Input data supports the following input types. Text Custom font Styling(size, color, aliginment, etc.) Image JPG PNG Barcode QR Code Japan Post 4 State Customer Code EAN-8, EAN-13 Code 39, Code 128 Codabar(NW-7) UPC-E, UPC-A



Templates can be customized with design tools. and code can be generated with a generator.

Detailed specifications can be found in the api documentation.

labelmake.jp - variable data printing service.(Japanese)

Author

@hand-dot

labelmake is based on a amazing library pdf-lib(@Hopding).

Thanks to all contributors.

License

MIT