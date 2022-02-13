labelmake is a declarative style PDF generation library for Node and the browser.
Other PDF generation libraries makes program complex by imperative operations. So, I developed this library aiming at a more simple declarative style PDF generation library. Finally, the layout engine and design & code generator tools make PDF generation so easy!
Use npm to install the latest version.
npm install labelmake
You can use Yarn, NuGet or other methods as well. You can load it directly from jsDelivr.
Templates can be customized with design tools. and code can be generated with a generator.
Detailed specifications can be found in the api documentation.
labelmake.jp - variable data printing service.(Japanese)
labelmake is based on a amazing library pdf-lib(@Hopding).
Thanks to all contributors.
Template generators are very useful. if you have an existing pdf, you can create an interface for pdf generation surprisingly fast. Highly recommended if you want to manage your templates on a pdf basis. Loading Japanese fonts was also smooth. Also, pdf-lib is used internally.
labelmake is one of the more interesting libraries that I have recently tried out. I tried it out to generating PDF files containing barcodes for products in an e-commerce website. From my personal experience I would say that it's a nice little module for generating PDFs however, the documentation is seemed a bit lacking to me. Also, there are quite a few nice alternatives available out there which might be worth checking out.