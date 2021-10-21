Docs ▸ Introduction | Development | Demo //// API Reference ▸ Force | Node | Renderer
"Labels should be beautiful."
If you try to place labels for points on a timeline (or any 1D space), one common problem is the labels often overlap. How about making the labels push each other and find where they can stay with overlapping?
Moreover, if you are looking for a ready-to-use timeline component with Labella's smart labeling instead of building your own timeline from scratch, check out d3Kit-timeline.
Note: For users who are upgrading from v0.x.x to v1.x.x. The API has changed.
force.start() and
force.on() are deprecated. Both are replaced by
force.compute() which has to be called slightly differently. Please read the change logs.
npm install labella --save
or
bower install labella --save
// idealPos: The most preferred position for each label
// width: The width of each label
var nodes = [
new labella.Node(1, 50), // idealPos, width
new labella.Node(2, 50),
new labella.Node(3, 50),
new labella.Node(3, 50),
new labella.Node(3, 50),
];
var force = new labella.Force()
.nodes(nodes)
.compute();
// The rendering is independent from this library.
// User can use canvas, svg or any library to draw the labels.
// There is also a built-in helper for this purpose. See labella.Renderer
draw(force.nodes());
Adding this library via
<script> tag is the simplest way. By doing this,
labella is available in the global scope.
<script src="labella.min.js"></script>
If you use requirejs, Labella.js support AMD out of the box.
require(['path/to/labella'], function(labella) {
// do something
});
Labella.js also supports usage in commonjs style.
var labella = require('path/to/labella');
The dist directory contains four variations of this library:
labella.util and
labella.metrics, which are special modules for demo/evaluation.
Krist Wongsuphasawat / @kristw
Copyright 2015 Twitter, Inc. Licensed under the Apache License Version 2.0