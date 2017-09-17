openbase logo
labelgun

by Geovation
6.1.0 (see all)

🏷️ reducing label clutter across mapping libraries

Readme

labelgun


What is Labelgun?

Labelgun is a mapping library agnostic labelling engine. It allows you to avoid cluttering in mapping popups and labels, providing precedence to labels of your choice.

The library makes three assumptions:

  • Each label has a bounding rectangle (Min X, Min Y, Max X, Max Y)
  • Each label has a weight
  • You can provide a function that will hide and show a label (e.g. changing a CSS class or calling a mapping library method)

Labelgun example in leaflet


Using Labelgun

Use

You can use labelgun in your project via npm such as:

npm install labelgun --save

Or if you're using yarn:

yarn add labelgun

You can also use a auto-generated CDN thanks to unpkg :

https://unpkg.com/labelgun@6.0.0/lib/labelgun.js

Docs and Demos

Check out the docs and demos live here

A nice interactive way to play with the demos locally is to use a hot reloading web server such as live-server:

npm install -g live-server

live-server

Developing

For instructions please see the DEVELOPING document.

Users

  • Vroom - Vehicle routing optimisation software
  • OL Mapbox Style - Use Mapbox Style objects with OpenLayers
  • qgis2web - A QGIS plugin to export a map to an OpenLayers/Leaflet webmap

Using Labelgun? Open a pull request and let us know!

Acknowledgements

Labelgun as an open source project was made possible thanks to Podaris.

License

MIT

