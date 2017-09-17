Labelgun is a mapping library agnostic labelling engine. It allows you to avoid cluttering in mapping popups and labels, providing precedence to labels of your choice.
The library makes three assumptions:
You can use labelgun in your project via npm such as:
npm install labelgun --save
Or if you're using
yarn:
yarn add labelgun
You can also use a auto-generated CDN thanks to unpkg :
https://unpkg.com/labelgun@6.0.0/lib/labelgun.js
Check out the docs and demos live here
A nice interactive way to play with the demos locally is to use a hot reloading web server such as live-server:
npm install -g live-server
live-server
For instructions please see the DEVELOPING document.
Using Labelgun? Open a pull request and let us know!
Labelgun as an open source project was made possible thanks to Podaris.
MIT