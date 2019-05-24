stream splicer with labels

example

Here's an example that exposes a label for deps and pack :

var splicer = require ( 'labeled-stream-splicer' ); var through = require ( 'through2' ); var deps = require ( 'module-deps' ); var pack = require ( 'browser-pack' ); var lstream = require ( 'lstream' ); var pipeline = splicer.obj([ 'deps' , [ deps() ], 'pack' , [ pack({ raw : true }) ] ]); pipeline.get( 'deps' ).unshift(lstream()); pipeline.get( 'deps' ).push(through.obj( function ( row, enc, next ) { row.source = row.source.toUpperCase(); this .push(row); next(); })); process.stdin.pipe(pipeline).pipe(process.stdout);

Here the deps sub-pipeline is augmented with a post-transformation that uppercases its source input.

methods

var splicer = require ( 'labeled-stream-splicer' )

The API is the same as stream-splicer, except that pipeline.get() , pipeline.splice() , and pipeline.indexOf() can accept string labels in addition to numeric indexes.

var pipeline = splicer(streams, opts)

Create a pipeline duplex stream given an array of streams . Each stream will be piped to the next. Writes to pipeline get written to the first stream and data for reads from pipeline come from the last stream.

To signify a label, a stream may have a .label property or a string may be placed in the streams array.

For example, for streams [ a, 'foo', b, c, 'bar', d ] , this pipeline is constructed internally:

a .pipe ( b ) .pipe ( c ) .pipe ( d )

with a label 'foo ' that points to b and a label 'bar' that points to d . If a or c has a .label property, that label would be used for addressing.

Input will get written into a . Output will be read from d .

If any of the elements in streams are arrays, they will be converted into nested labeled pipelines. This is useful if you want to expose a hookable pipeline with grouped insertion points.

var pipeline = splicer.obj(streams, opts)

Create a pipeline with opts.objectMode set to true for convenience.

var removed = pipeline.splice(index, howMany, stream, ...)

Splice the pipeline starting at index , removing howMany streams and replacing them with each additional stream argument provided.

The streams that were removed from the splice and returned.

index can be an integer index or a label.

Push one or more streams to the end of the pipeline.

The stream arguments may have a label property that will be used for string lookups.

var stream = pipeline.pop()

Pop a stream from the end of the pipeline.

Unshift one or more streams to the begining of the pipeline.

The stream arguments may have a label property that will be used for string lookups.

var stream = pipeline.shift()

Shift a stream from the begining of the pipeline.

var stream = pipeline.get(index)

Return the stream at index index .

index can be an integer or a string label.

install

With npm do:

npm install labeled-stream-splicer

license

MIT