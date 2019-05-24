stream splicer with labels
Here's an example that exposes a label for
deps and
pack:
var splicer = require('labeled-stream-splicer');
var through = require('through2');
var deps = require('module-deps');
var pack = require('browser-pack');
var lstream = require('lstream');
var pipeline = splicer.obj([
'deps', [ deps() ],
'pack', [ pack({ raw: true }) ]
]);
pipeline.get('deps').unshift(lstream());
pipeline.get('deps').push(through.obj(function (row, enc, next) {
row.source = row.source.toUpperCase();
this.push(row);
next();
}));
process.stdin.pipe(pipeline).pipe(process.stdout);
Here the
deps sub-pipeline is augmented with a post-transformation that
uppercases its source input.
var splicer = require('labeled-stream-splicer')
The API is the same as
stream-splicer,
except that
pipeline.get(),
pipeline.splice(), and
pipeline.indexOf() can
accept string labels in addition to numeric indexes.
Create a
pipeline duplex stream given an array of
streams. Each
stream
will be piped to the next. Writes to
pipeline get written to the first stream
and data for reads from
pipeline come from the last stream.
To signify a label, a stream may have a
.label property or a string may be
placed in the
streams array.
For example, for streams
[ a, 'foo', b, c, 'bar', d ], this pipeline is
constructed internally:
a.pipe(b).pipe(c).pipe(d)
with a label
'foo' that points to
b and a label
'bar' that points to
d.
If
a or
c has a
.label property, that label would be used for addressing.
Input will get written into
a. Output will be read from
d.
If any of the elements in
streams are arrays, they will be converted into
nested labeled pipelines. This is useful if you want to expose a hookable
pipeline with grouped insertion points.
Create a
pipeline with
opts.objectMode set to true for convenience.
Splice the pipeline starting at
index, removing
howMany streams and
replacing them with each additional
stream argument provided.
The streams that were removed from the splice and returned.
index can be an integer index or a label.
Push one or more streams to the end of the pipeline.
The stream arguments may have a
label property that will be used for string
lookups.
Pop a stream from the end of the pipeline.
Unshift one or more streams to the begining of the pipeline.
The stream arguments may have a
label property that will be used for string
lookups.
Shift a stream from the begining of the pipeline.
Return the stream at index
index.
index can be an integer or a string label.
With npm do:
npm install labeled-stream-splicer
MIT