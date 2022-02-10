· ☀️
Label Studio is an open-source, configurable data annotation tool. ✌️
Frontend, as its name suggests, is the frontend library developed using React and mobx-state-tree, distributed as an NPM package. You can include it in your applications and provide data annotation support to your users. It can be granularly customized and extended.
npm install @heartexlabs/label-studio
With Webpack
import LabelStudio from 'label-studio';
import 'label-studio/build/static/css/main.css';
With UNPKG.com
<!-- Include Label Studio stylesheet -->
<link href="https://unpkg.com/label-studio@1.4.0/build/static/css/main.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- Create the Label Studio container -->
<div id="label-studio"></div>
<!-- Include the Label Studio library -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/label-studio@1.4.0/build/static/js/main.js"></script>
Initialization
<!-- Initialize Label Studio -->
<script>
var labelStudio = new LabelStudio('label-studio', {
config: `
<View>
<Image name="img" value="$image"></Image>
<RectangleLabels name="tag" toName="img">
<Label value="Hello"></Label>
<Label value="World"></Label>
</RectangleLabels>
</View>
`,
interfaces: [
"panel",
"update",
"submit",
"controls",
"side-column",
"annotations:menu",
"annotations:add-new",
"annotations:delete",
"predictions:menu",
],
user: {
pk: 1,
firstName: "James",
lastName: "Dean"
},
task: {
annotations: [],
predictions: [],
id: 1,
data: {
image: "https://htx-misc.s3.amazonaws.com/opensource/label-studio/examples/images/nick-owuor-astro-nic-visuals-wDifg5xc9Z4-unsplash.jpg"
}
},
onLabelStudioLoad: function(LS) {
var c = LS.annotationStore.addAnnotation({
userGenerate: true
});
LS.annotationStore.selectAnnotation(c.id);
}
});
</script>
Clone the repository
git clone git@github.com:heartexlabs/label-studio-frontend.git
# or: git clone https://github.com/heartexlabs/label-studio-frontend.git
cd label-studio-frontend
Install required dependencies
npm install
Start the development server
npm run start
Check different ways to initiate the development server config & task data in
src/env/development.js, changing the
data variable is a good place to start.
After you make changes and ready to use it in production, you need to create a production build
npm run build-bundle
Now you have one .js file and one .css file in the
build/static/ directory
Label Studio for Teams is our enterprise edition (cloud & on-prem), that includes a data manager, high-quality baseline models, active learning, collaborators support, and more. Please visit the website to learn more.
|Project
|Description
|label-studio
|Server part, distributed as a pip package
|label-studio-frontend
|Frontend part, written in JavaScript and React, can be embedded into your application
|label-studio-converter
|Encode labels into the format of your favorite machine learning library
|label-studio-transformers
|Transformers library connected and configured for use with label studio
This software is licensed under the Apache 2.0 LICENSE © Heartex. 2020