label-studio

by heartexlabs
1.0.1

Data labeling react app that is backend agnostic and can be embedded into your applications — distributed as an NPM package

Readme

Label Studio Frontend · GitHub build npm audit

GitHub release · ☀️

WebsiteDocsTwitterJoin Slack Community


Label Studio is an open-source, configurable data annotation tool. ✌️

Frontend, as its name suggests, is the frontend library developed using React and mobx-state-tree, distributed as an NPM package. You can include it in your applications and provide data annotation support to your users. It can be granularly customized and extended.


Install

npm install @heartexlabs/label-studio

Usage

With Webpack

import LabelStudio from 'label-studio';
import 'label-studio/build/static/css/main.css';

With UNPKG.com

<!-- Include Label Studio stylesheet -->
<link href="https://unpkg.com/label-studio@1.4.0/build/static/css/main.css" rel="stylesheet">

<!-- Create the Label Studio container -->
<div id="label-studio"></div>

<!-- Include the Label Studio library -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/label-studio@1.4.0/build/static/js/main.js"></script>

Initialization

<!-- Initialize Label Studio -->
<script>
  var labelStudio = new LabelStudio('label-studio', {
    config: `
      <View>
        <Image name="img" value="$image"></Image>
        <RectangleLabels name="tag" toName="img">
          <Label value="Hello"></Label>
          <Label value="World"></Label>
        </RectangleLabels>
      </View>
    `,

    interfaces: [
      "panel",
      "update",
      "submit",
      "controls",
      "side-column",
      "annotations:menu",
      "annotations:add-new",
      "annotations:delete",
      "predictions:menu",
    ],

    user: {
      pk: 1,
      firstName: "James",
      lastName: "Dean"
    },

    task: {
      annotations: [],
      predictions: [],
      id: 1,
      data: {
        image: "https://htx-misc.s3.amazonaws.com/opensource/label-studio/examples/images/nick-owuor-astro-nic-visuals-wDifg5xc9Z4-unsplash.jpg"
      }
    },

    onLabelStudioLoad: function(LS) {
      var c = LS.annotationStore.addAnnotation({
        userGenerate: true
      });
      LS.annotationStore.selectAnnotation(c.id);
    }
  });
</script>

Development

  1. Clone the repository

    git clone git@github.com:heartexlabs/label-studio-frontend.git
# or: git clone https://github.com/heartexlabs/label-studio-frontend.git
cd label-studio-frontend

  2. Install required dependencies

    npm install

  3. Start the development server

    npm run start

  4. Check different ways to initiate the development server config & task data in src/env/development.js, changing the data variable is a good place to start.

  5. After you make changes and ready to use it in production, you need to create a production build

    npm run build-bundle

    Now you have one .js file and one .css file in the build/static/ directory

Label Studio for Teams, Startups, and Enterprises 🏢

Label Studio for Teams is our enterprise edition (cloud & on-prem), that includes a data manager, high-quality baseline models, active learning, collaborators support, and more. Please visit the website to learn more.

Ecosystem

ProjectDescription
label-studioServer part, distributed as a pip package
label-studio-frontendFrontend part, written in JavaScript and React, can be embedded into your application
label-studio-converterEncode labels into the format of your favorite machine learning library
label-studio-transformersTransformers library connected and configured for use with label studio

License

This software is licensed under the Apache 2.0 LICENSE © Heartex. 2020

