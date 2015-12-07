Lab Babel

lab-babel is a small transform to allow testing your es6/jsx modules with lab, complete with code coverage and proper source maps.

Usage

lab -T node_modules/lab-babel -t 100 -S

Any module (that is not in node_modules ) required via your tests with an extension of .js , .jsx , .es , or .es6 will be transpiled with babel and have sourcemaps inlined so that lab can show appropriate line numbers.

For more information on writing tests in lab, see the README.

Babel >= 6

For Babel versions greather than 6, please install babel-preset-es2015 add the following to your .babelrc :

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" ] }

(this could be added to the babel section of yor package.json , as described by the .babelrc documentation)