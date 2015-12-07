openbase logo
lab-babel

by nlf
1.1.1 (see all)

A transform to allow testing babel.js transpiled code in lab more effectively

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

223

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Lab Babel

lab-babel is a small transform to allow testing your es6/jsx modules with lab, complete with code coverage and proper source maps.

NPM Version

Usage

lab -T node_modules/lab-babel -t 100 -S

Any module (that is not in node_modules) required via your tests with an extension of .js, .jsx, .es, or .es6 will be transpiled with babel and have sourcemaps inlined so that lab can show appropriate line numbers.

For more information on writing tests in lab, see the README.

Babel >= 6

For Babel versions greather than 6, please install babel-preset-es2015 add the following to your .babelrc:

{
  "presets": ["es2015"]
}

(this could be added to the babel section of yor package.json, as described by the .babelrc documentation)

Note that __core-js_shared__ might be detected as a leak, but you can ignore it by declaring it as global with --globals __core-js_shared__ (or -I __core-js_shared__)

