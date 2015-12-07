lab-babel is a small transform to allow testing your es6/jsx modules with lab,
complete with code coverage and proper source maps.
lab -T node_modules/lab-babel -t 100 -S
Any module (that is not in
node_modules) required via your tests with an extension of
.js,
.jsx,
.es, or
.es6 will be transpiled with babel and have sourcemaps inlined so that lab can show appropriate line numbers.
For more information on writing tests in lab, see the README.
For Babel versions greather than 6, please install
babel-preset-es2015 add the following to your
.babelrc:
{
"presets": ["es2015"]
}
(this could be added to the
babel section of yor
package.json, as described by the
.babelrc documentation)
Note that
__core-js_shared__ might be detected as a leak, but you can ignore it by
declaring it as global with
--globals __core-js_shared__ (or
-I __core-js_shared__)