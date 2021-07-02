openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
laa

laabr

by Felix Heck
6.1.3 (see all)

well-formatted, extendable pino logger for hapi.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
vinaysaini

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

laabr logo

well-formatted, extendable pino logger for hapi.js

Booyah! Works like a charm.

Marcus Pöhls

Travis node npm standard npm Coverage Status

  1. Introduction
  2. Installation
  3. Usage
  4. API ⇗
  5. Tokens ⇗
  6. Formats ⇗
  7. Presets ⇗
  8. Example
  9. Developing and Testing
  10. Contribution

Introduction

laabr is a well-formatted pino ⇗ logger for hapi.js ⇗ which is based on the plugin hapi-pino ⇗. It enables optionally to log in JSON for easy post-processing. It listens to various hapi.js events ⇗ and logs in a well-formatted manner. Therefor it is possible to define custom formats alike the morgan ⇗ ones or make use of available presets. Additionally it enables to define own tokens which could be used in custom formats. laabr is the Swabian translation for talking.

The modules standard and ava are used to grant a high quality implementation.

Compatibility

Major Releasehapi.js versionhapi-pino versionnode version
v6>=18.4 @hapi/hapi>= 6.3>=12
v5.1>=18.3.1 @hapi/hapi>= 5.4>=8
v5>=18 hapi>= 5.4>=8
v4>=17 hapi>= 5.1>=8
v3>=17 hapi>= 3>=8
v2>=13 hapi>= 1.6>=6

laabr vs. hapi-pino

First of all laabr extends the hapi-pino plugin. So it is possible to use laabr in an almost identical manner like hapi-pino. This plugin provides further features which probably decelerates the logging a bit, but it should be faster than the alternatives anyway. The following features are provided:

  • Easy out of the box usage
  • Context-sensitive colorization
  • Customizable identation for JSON strings
  • Wide range of preset tokens ⇗ to extract and compose data as needed
  • Preset formats ⇗ combining useful tokens for an easy start
  • Possibility to add own format presets ⇗ for an easy reuse
  • Easily customizable tokens & formats
  • Override several console logging methods
  • In despite of everything it is possible to preformat ⇗ & postformat ⇗ data, e.g. to filter sensitive data

laabr screen

Installation

For installation use the npm ⇗:

$ npm install --save laabr

or clone the repository:

$ git clone https://github.com/felixheck/laabr

Usage

Import

First you have to import the module:

const laabr = require('laabr');

Create hapi server

Afterwards create your hapi server if not already done:

const hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const server = hapi.server({
  port: 8888,
  host: 'localhost',
});

Registration

Finally register the plugin and set the correct options:

await server.register({
  plugin: laabr,
  options: {},
});

Example

Take a look at several more examples ⇗.

Code

const hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const laabr = require('laabr');

const server = hapi.server({ port: 3000 });

const options = {
  formats: { onPostStart: ':time :start :level :message' },
  tokens: { start:  () => '[start]' },
  indent: 0
};

server.route([
  {
    method: '*',
    path: '/response',
    handler() {
      return 'hello world';
    }
  },
  {
    method: 'GET',
    path: '/error',
    handler () {
      throw new Error('foobar');
    }
  }
]);

(async () => {
  try {
    await server.register({
      plugin: laabr,
      options
    });
    await server.start();
    console.log('Server started successfully');
  } catch (err) {
    console.error(err);
  }
})();

server.log('info', 'did you mean "foobar"?');

Output

// (1) `log`
$ {"message":"did you mean \"foobar\"?","timestamp":1499352305938,"level":"info"}

// (2) `onPostStart`
$ 1499352305956 [start] info server started

// (3) `response` – calling `/response`
$ 1499352307927 GET 127.0.0.1 /response 200 {} (25 ms)

// (4) `request-error` & `response` – calling `/error`
$ {"error":"foobar","timestamp":1499352320071,"level":"warn"}
$ 1499352320072 GET 127.0.0.1 /error 500 {} (3 ms)

// (5) `onPostStop` – Pressing `Ctrl + C`
$ 1499352325077 info server stopped

Developing and Testing

First you have to install all dependencies:

$ npm install

To execute all unit tests once, use:

$ npm test

or to run tests based on file watcher, use:

$ npm start

To get information about the test coverage, use:

$ npm run coverage

Contribution

Fork this repository and push in your ideas.

Do not forget to add corresponding tests to keep up 100% test coverage.
For further information read the contributing guideline.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vinay SainiMohali23 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

This is the besting logging plugin available for the Hapi framework. we can show all the APIs called from the client along with the execution time using laabr. It also gives options to show logs in the colourful manner. which is very helpful when you want to add production level logs to your application.

1
souravsingh872

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial