laabr is a well-formatted pino ⇗ logger for hapi.js ⇗ which is based on the plugin hapi-pino ⇗. It enables optionally to log in JSON for easy post-processing. It listens to various hapi.js events ⇗ and logs in a well-formatted manner. Therefor it is possible to define custom formats alike the morgan ⇗ ones or make use of available presets. Additionally it enables to define own tokens which could be used in custom formats. laabr is the Swabian translation for talking.
The modules
standard and
ava are used to grant a high quality implementation.
|Major Release
|hapi.js version
|hapi-pino version
|node version
v6
>=18.4 @hapi/hapi
>= 6.3
>=12
v5.1
>=18.3.1 @hapi/hapi
>= 5.4
>=8
v5
>=18 hapi
>= 5.4
>=8
v4
>=17 hapi
>= 5.1
>=8
v3
>=17 hapi
>= 3
>=8
v2
>=13 hapi
>= 1.6
>=6
laabr vs.
hapi-pino
First of all
laabr extends the
hapi-pino plugin. So it is possible to use
laabr in an almost identical manner like
hapi-pino. This plugin provides further features which probably decelerates the logging a bit, but it should be faster than the alternatives anyway. The following features are provided:
console ⇗ logging methods
For installation use the npm ⇗:
$ npm install --save laabr
or clone the repository:
$ git clone https://github.com/felixheck/laabr
First you have to import the module:
const laabr = require('laabr');
Afterwards create your hapi server if not already done:
const hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const server = hapi.server({
port: 8888,
host: 'localhost',
});
Finally register the plugin and set the correct options:
await server.register({
plugin: laabr,
options: {},
});
Take a look at several more examples ⇗.
const hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const laabr = require('laabr');
const server = hapi.server({ port: 3000 });
const options = {
formats: { onPostStart: ':time :start :level :message' },
tokens: { start: () => '[start]' },
indent: 0
};
server.route([
{
method: '*',
path: '/response',
handler() {
return 'hello world';
}
},
{
method: 'GET',
path: '/error',
handler () {
throw new Error('foobar');
}
}
]);
(async () => {
try {
await server.register({
plugin: laabr,
options
});
await server.start();
console.log('Server started successfully');
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
})();
server.log('info', 'did you mean "foobar"?');
// (1) `log`
$ {"message":"did you mean \"foobar\"?","timestamp":1499352305938,"level":"info"}
// (2) `onPostStart`
$ 1499352305956 [start] info server started
// (3) `response` – calling `/response`
$ 1499352307927 GET 127.0.0.1 /response 200 {} (25 ms)
// (4) `request-error` & `response` – calling `/error`
$ {"error":"foobar","timestamp":1499352320071,"level":"warn"}
$ 1499352320072 GET 127.0.0.1 /error 500 {} (3 ms)
// (5) `onPostStop` – Pressing `Ctrl + C`
$ 1499352325077 info server stopped
First you have to install all dependencies:
$ npm install
To execute all unit tests once, use:
$ npm test
or to run tests based on file watcher, use:
$ npm start
To get information about the test coverage, use:
$ npm run coverage
Fork this repository and push in your ideas.
Do not forget to add corresponding tests to keep up 100% test coverage.
For further information read the contributing guideline.
This is the besting logging plugin available for the Hapi framework. we can show all the APIs called from the client along with the execution time using laabr. It also gives options to show logs in the colourful manner. which is very helpful when you want to add production level logs to your application.