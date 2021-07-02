well-formatted, extendable pino logger for hapi.js

Booyah! Works like a charm. — Marcus Pöhls

Introduction

laabr is a well-formatted pino ⇗ logger for hapi.js ⇗ which is based on the plugin hapi-pino ⇗. It enables optionally to log in JSON for easy post-processing. It listens to various hapi.js events ⇗ and logs in a well-formatted manner. Therefor it is possible to define custom formats alike the morgan ⇗ ones or make use of available presets. Additionally it enables to define own tokens which could be used in custom formats. laabr is the Swabian translation for talking.

The modules standard and ava are used to grant a high quality implementation.

Compatibility

Major Release hapi.js version hapi-pino version node version v6 >=18.4 @hapi/hapi >= 6.3 >=12 v5.1 >=18.3.1 @hapi/hapi >= 5.4 >=8 v5 >=18 hapi >= 5.4 >=8 v4 >=17 hapi >= 5.1 >=8 v3 >=17 hapi >= 3 >=8 v2 >=13 hapi >= 1.6 >=6

laabr vs. hapi-pino

First of all laabr extends the hapi-pino plugin. So it is possible to use laabr in an almost identical manner like hapi-pino . This plugin provides further features which probably decelerates the logging a bit, but it should be faster than the alternatives anyway. The following features are provided:

Easy out of the box usage

Context-sensitive colorization

Customizable identation for JSON strings

Wide range of preset tokens ⇗ to extract and compose data as needed

Preset formats ⇗ combining useful tokens for an easy start

Possibility to add own format presets ⇗ for an easy reuse

Easily customizable tokens & formats

Override several console ⇗ logging methods

⇗ logging methods In despite of everything it is possible to preformat ⇗ & postformat ⇗ data, e.g. to filter sensitive data

Installation

For installation use the npm ⇗:

$ npm install

or clone the repository:

$ git clone https:

Usage

Import

First you have to import the module:

const laabr = require ( 'laabr' );

Create hapi server

Afterwards create your hapi server if not already done:

const hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); const server = hapi.server({ port : 8888 , host : 'localhost' , });

Registration

Finally register the plugin and set the correct options:

await server.register({ plugin : laabr, options : {}, });

Example

Take a look at several more examples ⇗.



Code

const hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); const laabr = require ( 'laabr' ); const server = hapi.server({ port : 3000 }); const options = { formats : { onPostStart : ':time :start :level :message' }, tokens : { start : () => '[start]' }, indent : 0 }; server.route([ { method : '*' , path : '/response' , handler() { return 'hello world' ; } }, { method : 'GET' , path : '/error' , handler () { throw new Error ( 'foobar' ); } } ]); ( async ( ) => { try { await server.register({ plugin : laabr, options }); await server.start(); console .log( 'Server started successfully' ); } catch (err) { console .error(err); } })(); server.log( 'info' , 'did you mean "foobar"?' );

Output

// ( 1 ) ` log ` $ {"message":"did you mean \"foobar\"?","timestamp": 1499352305938 ,"level":"info"} // ( 2 ) `onPostStart` $ 1499352305956 [ start ] info server started // ( 3 ) `response` – calling `/response` $ 1499352307927 GET 127.0 .0 .1 /response 200 {} ( 25 ms) // ( 4 ) `request-error` & `response` – calling `/error` $ {"error":"foobar","timestamp": 1499352320071 ,"level":"warn"} $ 1499352320072 GET 127.0 .0 .1 /error 500 {} ( 3 ms) // ( 5 ) `onPostStop` – Pressing `Ctrl + C` $ 1499352325077 info server stopped

Developing and Testing

First you have to install all dependencies:

npm install

To execute all unit tests once, use:

npm test

or to run tests based on file watcher, use:

$ npm start

To get information about the test coverage, use:

npm run coverage

Contribution

Fork this repository and push in your ideas.

Do not forget to add corresponding tests to keep up 100% test coverage.

For further information read the contributing guideline.