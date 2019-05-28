openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

l7hammerjs

by hammerjs
0.0.6 (see all)

A javascript library for multi-touch gestures :// You can touch this

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.4K

GitHub Stars

22.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

101

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hammer.js NPM Version NPM Downloads Build Status

A JavaScript library for detecting touch gestures.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save hammerjs

or

Yarn

yarn add hammerjs

or

CDN

https://cdnjs.com/libraries/hammer.js/

Usage

hammer.js has a quick start option for gestures it already recognizes.

// Get a reference to an element.
var square = document.querySelector('.square');

// Create an instance of Hammer with the reference.
var hammer = new Hammer(square);

// Subscribe to a quick start event: press, tap, or doubletap.
// For a full list of quick start events, read the documentation.
hammer.on('press', function(e) {
  e.target.classList.toggle('expand');
  console.log("You're pressing me!");
  console.log(e);
});

If you want to recognize your own gestures, such as tripletap, then you'll have to use these steps:

// Get a reference to an element.
var square = document.querySelector('.square');

// Create a manager to manage the element.
var manager = new Hammer.Manager(square);

// Create a recognizer.
var TripleTap = new Hammer.Tap({
  event: 'tripletap',
  taps: 3
});

// Add the recognizer to the manager.
manager.add(TripleTap);

// Subscribe to the event.
manager.on('tripletap', function(e) {
  e.target.classList.toggle('expand');
  console.log("You're triple tapping me!");
  console.log(e);
});

Examples

Documentation

For further information regarding hammer.js, please read our documentation.

Contributions Github Issues Github PRs Slack

Feel encouraged to report issues or submit pull requests. When you're ready to do either, read our contribution guidelines. If you're looking for another form of contribution, we love help answering questions on our slack channel.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial