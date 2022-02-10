Building

Be sure to run npm install from the languageserver directory in order to fetch dependencies.

We also need to compile the appropriate protos so be sure to run:

npm run proto

This is only required on first setup and when the protos change.

To build the server, run:

npm run compile

or

npm run watch

Testing

In order to test the server, run:

npm run test

If you wish to run a watch build on tests, run:

npm run watch_test

Running

The server communicates over the (Language Server Protocol](https://github.com/Microsoft/language-server-protocol) (specifically v2).

The server, by default, makes requests to localhost:8080 which should be running an HTTP interface for the Kythe xref service.

A .kythe-settings.json file is required in the root of your project. See Configuration for more details.

STDIO communication

node dist/src/bin/kythe-languageserver.js --stdio

Socket communication

node dist/src/bin/kythe-languageserver .js --pipe=/tmp/socket .sock

Node IPC

node dist/src/bin/kythe-languageserver.js --ipc

Configuration

The server looks for a kythe-settings.json file in the root of the workspace. See this example config file containing all possible options:

{ "mappings" : [{ "local" : ":file*" , "vname" : { "path" : "kythe.io/:file*" , "corpus" : "kythe" } }], "xrefs" : { "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 8080 } }

Editor specific instructions

Neovim

If you're using LanguageClient-neovim, it sets its workspace root as the directory containing the first file opened with the proper extension. The most expeditious workaround is to just open a file at the top level first then open anything else. There is an open issue about this: https://github.com/autozimu/LanguageClient-neovim/issues/70