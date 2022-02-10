Be sure to run
npm install from the
languageserver directory in order to
fetch dependencies.
We also need to compile the appropriate protos so be sure to run:
npm run proto
This is only required on first setup and when the protos change.
To build the server, run:
npm run compile
or
npm run watch
In order to test the server, run:
npm run test
If you wish to run a watch build on tests, run:
npm run watch_test
The server communicates over the (Language Server Protocol](https://github.com/Microsoft/language-server-protocol) (specifically v2).
The server, by default, makes requests to localhost:8080 which should be running an HTTP interface for the Kythe xref service.
A
.kythe-settings.json file is required in the root of your project. See Configuration for more details.
node dist/src/bin/kythe-languageserver.js --stdio
node dist/src/bin/kythe-languageserver.js --pipe=/tmp/socket.sock
node dist/src/bin/kythe-languageserver.js --ipc
The server looks for a
kythe-settings.json file in the root of the workspace. See this example config file containing all possible options:
{
"mappings": [{
"local": ":file*",
"vname": {
"path": "kythe.io/:file*",
"corpus": "kythe"
}
}],
"xrefs": {
"host": "localhost",
"port": 8080
}
}
If you're using LanguageClient-neovim, it sets its workspace root as the directory containing the first file opened with the proper extension. The most expeditious workaround is to just open a file at the top level first then open anything else. There is an open issue about this: https://github.com/autozimu/LanguageClient-neovim/issues/70