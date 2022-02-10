openbase logo
kythe-languageserver

by kythe
0.1.1

Kythe is a pluggable, (mostly) language-agnostic ecosystem for building tools that work with code.

Readme

Building

Be sure to run npm install from the languageserver directory in order to fetch dependencies.

We also need to compile the appropriate protos so be sure to run:

npm run proto

This is only required on first setup and when the protos change.

To build the server, run:

npm run compile

or

npm run watch

Testing

In order to test the server, run:

npm run test

If you wish to run a watch build on tests, run:

npm run watch_test

Running

The server communicates over the (Language Server Protocol](https://github.com/Microsoft/language-server-protocol) (specifically v2).

The server, by default, makes requests to localhost:8080 which should be running an HTTP interface for the Kythe xref service.

A .kythe-settings.json file is required in the root of your project. See Configuration for more details.

STDIO communication

node dist/src/bin/kythe-languageserver.js --stdio

Socket communication

node dist/src/bin/kythe-languageserver.js --pipe=/tmp/socket.sock

Node IPC

node dist/src/bin/kythe-languageserver.js --ipc

Configuration

The server looks for a kythe-settings.json file in the root of the workspace. See this example config file containing all possible options:

{
    "mappings": [{
        "local": ":file*",
        "vname": {
            "path": "kythe.io/:file*",
            "corpus": "kythe"
        }
    }],

    "xrefs": {
        "host": "localhost",
        "port": 8080
    }
}

Editor specific instructions

Neovim

If you're using LanguageClient-neovim, it sets its workspace root as the directory containing the first file opened with the proper extension. The most expeditious workaround is to just open a file at the top level first then open anything else. There is an open issue about this: https://github.com/autozimu/LanguageClient-neovim/issues/70

