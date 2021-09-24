Every sizable JavaScript web app needs a common foundation: a setup to build, run, test and lint your code.
kyt is a toolkit that encapsulates and manages the configuration for web apps.
Read more about kyt in our blog post.
brew install nvm
nvm use
yarn add kyt
yarn kyt setup - This will set up your project with application and configuration files so that you can get started with
kyt. Learn more about setup.
yarn dev
http://localhost:3000
kyt.config.js
kyt manages configuration for all aspects of development. It can be installed as a dependency into a new or existing project.
kyt’s goal is to encapsulate only development tools, giving users the freedom to control their source directory and make important decisions about app architecture.
kyt provides a command line interface for running all development tools.
Developers design their own architecture, choosing the tools they need for rendering, styling, and handling data.
For advanced use cases,
kyt enables developers to add additional tools and configuration.
See our config override instructions for details, and our recipes for examples.
kyt setup is a utility for bootstrapping
kyt projects and installing starter-kyts. It can be run to create a new project or integrate
kyt with an existing project.
See the kyt documentation for more details.
kyt includes a command line program with all the commands needed for development.
Running
kyt setup includes these commands as scripts in your
package.json:
yarn dev
Or you can run a command using
yarn kyt {command}:
yarn kyt build
Here are the available commands:
dev starts a development environment
build compiles server and client code for production use
help shows commands and their documentation
See our CLI docs for further details.
kyt follows a few simple conventions.
All projects must have the following structure:
src/
client/
index.js
polyfills.js
server/
index.js
polyfills.js
Each
index.js file acts as the build entry.
(Note that
server/index.js is not required if
hasServer is
false in config).
(Note that
client/index.js is not required if
hasClient is
false in config).
If you're setting up a new project see our full list of conventions.
kyt allows you to specify options in a
kyt.config.js file.
See the kyt config docs for instructions.
kyt uses Webpack to compile src code.
See our recipes for extending configuration.
kyt respects Babel config files defined at the root of user projects, and provides presets to provide opinionated configurations. (If no Babel config file is defined in the user project,
babel-preset-kyt-core is used when compiling Webpack.)
starter-kyts
While
kyt can be easily integrated into new or existing Node projects, it is even more powerful when used with a
starter-kyt. A
starter-kyt offers the benefits of a boilerplate while minimizing the amount of new tools to learn and maintain.
The
kyt setup command installs any preconfigured
starter-kyt git repository, adding additional dependencies and building a source directory.
starter-kyt
See additional info on how to build a
starter-kyt.
kyt
Want to help? See details here