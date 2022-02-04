A type-safe and autocompletion-friendly typescript SQL query builder. Inspired by knex. Mainly developed for node.js but also runs on deno and in the browser.
Kysely makes sure you only refer to tables and columns that are visible to the part of the query you are writing. The result type only has the selected columns with correct types and aliases. As an added bonus you get autocompletion for all that stuff.
As you can see in the gif above, through the pure magic of modern typescript, Kysely is even able to parse
the alias given to
pet.name and add the
pet_name column to the result row type. Kysely is able to infer
column names, aliases and types from selected subqueries, joined subqueries,
with statements and pretty
much anything you can think of. Typescript is always there for you offering completions and making sure
you build a valid query.
Of course there are cases where things cannot be typed at compile time, and Kysely offers escape hatches for these situations. See the sql template tag and the DynamicModule for more info.
If you start using Kysely and can't find something you'd want to use, please open an issue or join our discord server.
You can find a more thorough introduction here.
Kysely currently works on PostgreSQL, MySQL and SQLite. You can install it using:
# PostgreSQL
npm install kysely pg
# MySQL
npm install kysely mysql2
# SQLite
npm install kysely better-sqlite3
More dialects will be added soon. Kysely also has a simple interface for 3rd party dialects.
All you need to do is define an interface for each table in the database and pass those
interfaces to the
Kysely constructor:
import {
Kysely,
PostgresDialect,
Generated,
ColumnType,
Selectable,
Insertable,
Updateable,
} from 'kysely'
interface PersonTable {
// Columns that are generated by the database should be marked
// using the `Generated` type. This way they are automatically
// made optional in inserts and updates.
id: Generated<number>
first_name: string
gender: 'male' | 'female' | 'other'
// If the column is nullable in the database, make its type nullable.
// Don't use optional properties. Optionality is always determined
// automatically by Kysely.
last_name: string | null
// You can specity a different type for each operation (select, insert and
// update) using the `ColumnType<SelectType, InsertType, UpdateType>`
// wrapper. Here we define a column `modified_at` that is selected as
// a `Date`, can optionally be provided as a `string` in inserts and
// can never be updated:
modified_at: ColumnType<Date, string | undefined, never>
}
interface PetTable {
id: Generated<number>
name: string
owner_id: number
species: 'dog' | 'cat'
}
interface MovieTable {
id: Generated<string>
stars: number
}
// Keys of this interface are table names.
interface Database {
person: PersonTable
pet: PetTable
movie: MovieTable
}
// You'd create one of these when you start your app.
const db = new Kysely<Database>({
// Use MysqlDialect for MySQL and SqliteDialect for SQLite.
dialect: new PostgresDialect({
host: 'localhost',
database: 'kysely_test',
}),
})
async function demo() {
const { id } = await db
.insertInto('person')
.values({ first_name: 'Jennifer', gender: 'female' })
.returning('id')
.executeTakeFirstOrThrow()
await db
.insertInto('pet')
.values({ name: 'Catto', species: 'cat', owner_id: id })
.execute()
const person = await db
.selectFrom('person')
.innerJoin('pet', 'pet.owner_id', 'person.id')
.select(['first_name', 'pet.name as pet_name'])
.where('person.id', '=', id)
.executeTakeFirst()
if (person) {
person.pet_name
}
}
// You can extract the select, insert and update interfaces like this
// if you want (you don't need to):
type Person = Selectable<PersonTable>
type InsertablePerson = Insertable<PersonTable>
type UpdateablePerson = Updateable<PersonTable>
You can find examples of select queries in the documentation of the select method and the where method among other places.
See the set method and the updateTable method documentation.
See the values method and the insertInto method documentation.
See the deleteFrom method documentation.
Migration files should look like this:
import { Kysely } from 'kysely'
export async function up(db: Kysely<any>): Promise<void> {
// Migration code
}
export async function down(db: Kysely<any>): Promise<void> {
// Migration code
}
The
up function is called when you update your database schema to next version and
down
when you go back to previous version. The only argument for the functions is an instance of
Kysely<any>. It's important to use
Kysely<any> and not
Kysely<YourDatabase>. Migrations
should never depend on the current code of your app because they need to work even when the app
changes. Migrations need to be "frozen in time".
The migrations can use the Kysely.schema module to modify the schema. Migrations can also run normal queries to modify data.
Execution order of the migrations is the alpabetical order of their names. An excellent way to name your migrations is to prefix them with an ISO 8601 date string. A date prefix works well in large teams where multiple team members may add migrations at the same time in parallel commits without knowing about the other migrations.
You don't need to store your migrations as separate files if you don't want to. You can easily implement your own MigrationProvider and give it to the Migrator class when you instantiate one.
import { Kysely } from 'kysely'
export async function up(db: Kysely<any>): Promise<void> {
await db.schema
.createTable('person')
.addColumn('id', 'serial', (col) => col.primaryKey())
.addColumn('first_name', 'varchar', (col) => col.notNull())
.addColumn('last_name', 'varchar')
.addColumn('gender', 'varchar(50)', (col) => col.notNull())
.execute()
await db.schema
.createTable('pet')
.addColumn('id', 'serial', (col) => col.primaryKey())
.addColumn('name', 'varchar', (col) => col.notNull().unique())
.addColumn('owner_id', 'integer', (col) =>
col.references('person.id').onDelete('cascade').notNull()
)
.addColumn('species', 'varchar', (col) => col.notNull())
.execute()
await db.schema
.createIndex('pet_owner_id_index')
.on('pet')
.column('owner_id')
.execute()
}
export async function down(db: Kysely<any>): Promise<void> {
await db.schema.dropTable('pet').execute()
await db.schema.dropTable('person').execute()
}
import { Kysely } from 'kysely'
export async function up(db: Kysely<any>): Promise<void> {
await db.schema
.createTable('person')
.addColumn('id', 'integer', (col) => col.autoIncrement().primaryKey())
.addColumn('first_name', 'varchar(255)', (col) => col.notNull())
.addColumn('last_name', 'varchar(255)')
.addColumn('gender', 'varchar(50)', (col) => col.notNull())
.execute()
await db.schema
.createTable('pet')
.addColumn('id', 'integer', (col) => col.autoIncrement().primaryKey())
.addColumn('name', 'varchar(255)', (col) => col.notNull().unique())
.addColumn('owner_id', 'integer', (col) => col.notNull())
.addColumn('species', 'varchar(255)', (col) => col.notNull())
.addForeignKeyConstraint(
'pet_owner_id_fk', ['owner_id'], 'person', ['id'],
(cb) => cb.onDelete('cascade')
)
.execute()
await db.schema
.createIndex('pet_owner_id_index')
.on('pet')
.column('owner_id')
.execute()
}
export async function down(db: Kysely<any>): Promise<void> {
await db.schema.dropTable('pet').execute()
await db.schema.dropTable('person').execute()
}
You can then use
const migrator = new Migrator(migratorConfig);
await migrator.migrateToLatest(pathToMigrationsFolder)
to run all migrations that have not yet been run. See the Migrator class's documentation for more info.
Kysely doesn't have a CLI for running migrations and probably never will. This is because Kysely's migrations are also written in typescript. To run the migrations, you need to first build the typescript code into javascript. A CLI would cause confusion over which migrations are being run, the typescript ones or the javascript ones. If we added support for both, the CLI would need to depend on a typescript compiler, which most production environments don't (and shouldn't) have. You will probably want to add a simple migration script to your projects like this:
import {
Kysely,
Migrator,
PostgresDialect,
FileMigrationProvider
} from 'kysely'
async function migrateToLatest() {
const db = new Kysely<Database>({
dialect: new PostgresDialect({
host: 'localhost',
database: 'kysely_test',
}),
})
const migrator = new Migrator({
db,
provider: new FileMigrationProvider(
// Path to the folder that contains all your migrations.
'some/path/to/migrations'
)
})
const { error, results } = await migrator.migrateToLatest()
results?.forEach((it) => {
if (it.status === 'Success') {
console.log(`migration "${it.migrationName}" was executed successfully`)
} else if (it.status === 'Error') {
console.error(`failed to execute migration "${it.migrationName}"`)
}
})
if (error) {
console.error('failed to migrate')
console.error(error)
process.exit(1)
}
await db.destroy()
}
migrateToLatest()
The migration methods use a lock on the database level and parallel calls are executed serially.
This means that you can safely call
migrateToLatest and other migration methods from multiple
server instances simultaneously and the migrations are guaranteed to only be executed once. The
locks are also automatically released if the migration process crashes or the connection to the
database fails.
Kysely doesn't include drivers for deno, but you can still use Kysely as a query builder or implement your own driver:
// We use jsdeliver to get Kysely from npm. We also need to
// import the `dist/esm/index-nodeless.js` file instead of the
// root which has node dependencies.
import {
DummyDriver,
Generated,
Kysely,
PostgresAdapter,
PostgresIntrospector,
PostgresQueryCompiler,
} from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kysely/dist/esm/index-nodeless.js'
interface Person {
id: Generated<number>
first_name: string
last_name: string | null
}
interface Database {
person: Person
}
const db = new Kysely<Database>({
dialect: {
createAdapter() {
return new PostgresAdapter()
},
createDriver() {
// You need a driver to be able to execute queries. In this example
// we use the dummy driver that never does anything.
return new DummyDriver()
},
createIntrospector(db: Kysely<unknown>) {
return new PostgresIntrospector(db)
},
createQueryCompiler() {
return new PostgresQueryCompiler()
},
},
})
const query = db.selectFrom('person').select('id')
const sql = query.compile()
console.log(sql.sql)
Kysely also runs in the browser as long as you import the
dist/esm/index-nodeless.js
module instead of the root that has node dependencies. You can also import the
dist/cjs/index-nodeless.js file if you are using commonjs modules instead of ESM.
import {
Kysely,
Generated,
DummyDriver,
SqliteAdapter,
SqliteIntrospector,
SqliteQueryCompiler,
} from 'kysely/dist/esm/index-nodeless.js'
interface Person {
id: Generated<number>
first_name: string
last_name: string | null
}
interface Database {
person: Person
}
const db = new Kysely<Database>({
dialect: {
createAdapter() {
return new SqliteAdapter()
},
createDriver() {
return new DummyDriver()
},
createIntrospector(db: Kysely<unknown>) {
return new SqliteIntrospector(db)
},
createQueryCompiler() {
return new SqliteQueryCompiler()
},
},
})
window.addEventListener('load', () => {
const sql = db.selectFrom('person').select('id').compile()
const result = document.createElement('span')
result.id = 'result'
result.innerHTML = sql.sql
document.body.appendChild(result)
})
Kysely is very similar to knex, but it also attempts to fix things that I personally find not-so-good in knex. Bringing the type system and the changes to knex would mean very significant breaking changes that aren't possible at this point of the project. Knex was also originally written for javascript and the typescript typings were added afterwards. That always leads to compromises in the types. Designing a library for typescript from the ground up produces much better and simpler types.