kya

kyanite

by Dustin Hershman
1.6.2 (see all)

A small purely functional library of curried functions, with great piping possibilities!

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Kyanite Logo


A light weight functional JavaScript library that only depends on itself.

license:mit Npm Version Build Status Coverage Coverage


Standard JS

Why The Name Kyanite?

Because I think mineral names are cool

Contents

Philosophy

The goal for Kyanite is to be stripped down, light weight, and intuitive. The idea is to be performant and easy to use in a functional setting, making it simple to build reusable functions in your code base with powerful and organized algorithmic pipes. Ultimately, Kyanite’s continued growth and improvement will support the growth and improvement of the JavaScript community

Key Features

  • Purely Functional - This was a main focus for the project. I wanted it to be an easy to use, functional system while also being completely pure by making use of piping and transducers to boost performance.
  • Single type utility functions - Theoretically, all of the functionality is based around accepting a single data type, doing what it does, and giving you back a result, thus making it reliable, stable, and lightweight.
  • Everything is curried! Setup static in one spot and then pass the rest of the dynamic data in later.
  • Data last ideology

How To

With a CDN

<!-- It is recommended to replace the @latest with a strict version number for production -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kyanite@latest/dist/kyanite.min.js"></script>
<!-- To use the debug friendly kyanite simply remove .min from the filename -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kyanite@latest/dist/kyanite.js"></script>
<script>
  const K = kyanite

  K.isEmpty({})
</script>

Or installing with npm i kyanite and then:

Standard module system

// This will use the module path in the package.json (src/index.js)
import * as K from 'kyanite'
// However if you want to grab the dev version
import * as K from 'kyanite/dist/kyanite.js'

Common JS

// For the prod minified version
const K = require('kyanite')
// For the dev/debug friendly version
const K = require('kyanite/dist/kyanite.js')

Local copy script tag

<!-- To use the prod minified version -->
<script src="/path/to/dist/kyanite.min.js"></script>
<!-- To use the dev/debug friendly version -->
<script src="/path/to/dist/kyanite.js"></script>
<script>
  const K = kyanite

  K.isEmpty({})
</script>

Testing

Kyanite follows the tap setup using the tape testing suite.

To run the tests:

  • git clone the repo
  • cd into the repo folder
  • Run npm i
  • Run npm t

Credit

A lot of the if not most of the inspiration for this library came from 2 libraries I follow closely, Primarily most of it stems from:

  • foreword by Abstract Tools which is a very nice and easy to use library developed by a close friend and mentor. This is where a lot of functionality ideas came from I can't recommend it enough.
  • Ramdajs by Ramda a beautiful and feature packed library where the original idea started

