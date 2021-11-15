A light weight functional JavaScript library that only depends on itself.
Because I think mineral names are cool
The goal for Kyanite is to be stripped down, light weight, and intuitive. The idea is to be performant and easy to use in a functional setting, making it simple to build reusable functions in your code base with powerful and organized algorithmic pipes. Ultimately, Kyanite’s continued growth and improvement will support the growth and improvement of the JavaScript community
With a CDN
<!-- It is recommended to replace the @latest with a strict version number for production -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kyanite@latest/dist/kyanite.min.js"></script>
<!-- To use the debug friendly kyanite simply remove .min from the filename -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kyanite@latest/dist/kyanite.js"></script>
<script>
const K = kyanite
K.isEmpty({})
</script>
Or installing with
npm i kyanite and then:
Standard module system
// This will use the module path in the package.json (src/index.js)
import * as K from 'kyanite'
// However if you want to grab the dev version
import * as K from 'kyanite/dist/kyanite.js'
Common JS
// For the prod minified version
const K = require('kyanite')
// For the dev/debug friendly version
const K = require('kyanite/dist/kyanite.js')
Local copy script tag
<!-- To use the prod minified version -->
<script src="/path/to/dist/kyanite.min.js"></script>
<!-- To use the dev/debug friendly version -->
<script src="/path/to/dist/kyanite.js"></script>
<script>
const K = kyanite
K.isEmpty({})
</script>
Kyanite follows the tap setup using the tape testing suite.
To run the tests:
git clone the repo
cd into the repo folder
npm i
npm t
