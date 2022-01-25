Use Ky in both Node.js and browsers
Ky is made for browsers, but this package makes it possible to use it in Node.js too, by polyfilling most of the required browser APIs using
node-fetch and
abort-controller.
This package can be useful for:
Note: Before opening an issue, make sure it's an issue with Ky and not its polyfills. Generally, if something works in the browser, but not in Node.js, it's an issue with
node-fetch or
abort-controller.
Keep in mind that Ky targets modern browsers when used in the browser. For older browsers, you will need to transpile and use a
fetch polyfill.
If you only target Node.js, I would strongly recommend using Got instead.
$ npm install ky ky-universal
Note that you also need to install
ky.
import ky from 'ky-universal';
const parsed = await ky('https://httpbin.org/json').json();
// …
ReadableStream support
For
ReadableStream support, also install
web-streams-polyfill:
$ npm install web-streams-polyfill
You can then use it normally:
import ky from 'ky-universal';
const {body} = await ky('https://httpbin.org/bytes/16');
const {value} = await body.getReader().read();
const result = new TextDecoder('utf-8').decode(value);
// …
The API is exactly the same as the Ky API.
Use it like you would use Ky:
import ky from 'ky-universal';
const parsed = await ky('https://httpbin.org/json').json();
// …
Webpack will ensure the polyfills are only included and used when the app is rendered on the server-side.
Put the following in package.json:
{
"ava": {
"require": [
"ky-universal"
]
}
}
The library that uses Ky will now just work in AVA tests.
clone() hangs with a large response in Node - What should I do?
Streams in Node.js have a smaller internal buffer size (16 kB, aka
highWaterMark) than browsers (>1 MB, not consistent across browsers). When using Ky, the default
highWaterMark is set to 10 MB, so you shouldn't encounter many issues related to that.
However, you can specify a custom
highWaterMark if needed:
import ky from 'ky-universal';
const response = await ky('https://example.com', {
// 20 MB
highWaterMark: 1000 * 1000 * 20
});
const data = await response.clone().buffer();