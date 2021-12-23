Ky is a tiny and elegant HTTP client based on the browser Fetch API
Ky targets modern browsers and Deno. For older browsers, you will need to transpile and use a
fetch polyfill and
globalThis polyfill. For Node.js, check out Got. For isomorphic needs (like SSR), check out
ky-universal.
It's just a tiny file with no dependencies.
fetch
ky.post())
$ npm install ky
import ky from 'ky';
const json = await ky.post('https://example.com', {json: {foo: true}}).json();
console.log(json);
//=> `{data: '🦄'}`
With plain
fetch, it would be:
class HTTPError extends Error {}
const response = await fetch('https://example.com', {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify({foo: true}),
headers: {
'content-type': 'application/json'
}
});
if (!response.ok) {
throw new HTTPError(`Fetch error: ${response.statusText}`);
}
const json = await response.json();
console.log(json);
//=> `{data: '🦄'}`
If you are using Deno, import Ky from a URL. For example, using a CDN:
import ky from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/ky?dts';
The
input and
options are the same as
fetch, with some exceptions:
credentials option is
same-origin by default, which is the default in the spec too, but not all browsers have caught up yet.
Returns a
Response object with
Body methods added for convenience. So you can, for example, call
ky.get(input).json() directly without having to await the
Response first. When called like that, an appropriate
Accept header will be set depending on the body method used. Unlike the
Body methods of
window.Fetch; these will throw an
HTTPError if the response status is not in the range of
200...299. Also,
.json() will return an empty string if the response status is
204 instead of throwing a parse error due to an empty body.
Sets
options.method to the method name and makes a request.
When using a
Request instance as
input, any URL altering options (such as
prefixUrl) will be ignored.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
'get'
HTTP method used to make the request.
Internally, the standard methods (
GET,
POST,
PUT,
PATCH,
HEAD and
DELETE) are uppercased in order to avoid server errors due to case sensitivity.
Type:
object and any other value accepted by
JSON.stringify()
Shortcut for sending JSON. Use this instead of the
body option. Accepts any plain object or value, which will be
JSON.stringify()'d and sent in the body with the correct header set.
Type:
string | object<string, string | number | boolean> | Array<Array<string | number | boolean>> | URLSearchParams\
Default:
''
Search parameters to include in the request URL. Setting this will override all existing search parameters in the input URL.
Accepts any value supported by
URLSearchParams().
Type:
string | URL
A prefix to prepend to the
input URL when making the request. It can be any valid URL, either relative or absolute. A trailing slash
/ is optional and will be added automatically, if needed, when it is joined with
input. Only takes effect when
input is a string. The
input argument cannot start with a slash
/ when using this option.
Useful when used with
ky.extend() to create niche-specific Ky-instances.
import ky from 'ky';
// On https://example.com
const response = await ky('unicorn', {prefixUrl: '/api'});
//=> 'https://example.com/api/unicorn'
const response2 = await ky('unicorn', {prefixUrl: 'https://cats.com'});
//=> 'https://cats.com/unicorn'
Notes:
prefixUrl and
input are joined, the result is resolved against the base URL of the page (if any).
input are disallowed when using this option to enforce consistency and avoid confusion about how the
input URL is handled, given that
input will not follow the normal URL resolution rules when
prefixUrl is being used, which changes the meaning of a leading slash.
Type:
object | number\
Default:
limit:
2
methods:
get
put
head
delete
options
trace
statusCodes:
408
413
429
500
502
503
504
maxRetryAfter:
undefined
An object representing
limit,
methods,
statusCodes and
maxRetryAfter fields for maximum retry count, allowed methods, allowed status codes and maximum
Retry-After time.
If
retry is a number, it will be used as
limit and other defaults will remain in place.
If
maxRetryAfter is set to
undefined, it will use
options.timeout. If
Retry-After header is greater than
maxRetryAfter, it will cancel the request.
Delays between retries is calculated with the function
0.3 * (2 ** (retry - 1)) * 1000, where
retry is the attempt number (starts from 1).
import ky from 'ky';
const json = await ky('https://example.com', {
retry: {
limit: 10,
methods: ['get'],
statusCodes: [413]
}
}).json();
Type:
number | false\
Default:
10000
Timeout in milliseconds for getting a response. Can not be greater than 2147483647.
If set to
false, there will be no timeout.
Type:
object<string, Function[]>\
Default:
{beforeRequest: [], beforeRetry: [], afterResponse: []}
Hooks allow modifications during the request lifecycle. Hook functions may be async and are run serially.
Type:
Function[]\
Default:
[]
This hook enables you to modify the request right before it is sent. Ky will make no further changes to the request after this. The hook function receives
request and
options as arguments. You could, for example, modify the
request.headers here.
The hook can return a
Request to replace the outgoing request, or return a
Response to completely avoid making an HTTP request. This can be used to mock a request, check an internal cache, etc. An important consideration when returning a request or response from this hook is that any remaining
beforeRequest hooks will be skipped, so you may want to only return them from the last hook.
import ky from 'ky';
const api = ky.extend({
hooks: {
beforeRequest: [
request => {
request.headers.set('X-Requested-With', 'ky');
}
]
}
});
const response = await api.get('https://example.com/api/users');
Type:
Function[]\
Default:
[]
This hook enables you to modify the request right before retry. Ky will make no further changes to the request after this. The hook function receives an object with the normalized request and options, an error instance, and the retry count. You could, for example, modify
request.headers here.
If the request received a response, the error will be of type
HTTPError and the
Response object will be available at
error.response. Be aware that some types of errors, such as network errors, inherently mean that a response was not received. In that case, the error will not be an instance of
HTTPError.
You can prevent Ky from retrying the request by throwing an error. Ky will not handle it in any way and the error will be propagated to the request initiator. The rest of the
beforeRetry hooks will not be called in this case. Alternatively, you can return the
ky.stop symbol to do the same thing but without propagating an error (this has some limitations, see
ky.stop docs for details).
import ky from 'ky';
const response = await ky('https://example.com', {
hooks: {
beforeRetry: [
async ({request, options, error, retryCount}) => {
const token = await ky('https://example.com/refresh-token');
request.headers.set('Authorization', `token ${token}`);
}
]
}
});
Type:
Function[]\
Default:
[]
This hook enables you to read and optionally modify the response. The hook function receives normalized request, options, and a clone of the response as arguments. The return value of the hook function will be used by Ky as the response object if it's an instance of
Response.
import ky from 'ky';
const response = await ky('https://example.com', {
hooks: {
afterResponse: [
(_request, _options, response) => {
// You could do something with the response, for example, logging.
log(response);
// Or return a `Response` instance to overwrite the response.
return new Response('A different response', {status: 200});
},
// Or retry with a fresh token on a 403 error
async (request, options, response) => {
if (response.status === 403) {
// Get a fresh token
const token = await ky('https://example.com/token').text();
// Retry with the token
request.headers.set('Authorization', `token ${token}`);
return ky(request);
}
}
]
}
});
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Throw an
HTTPError when, after following redirects, the response has a non-2xx status code. To also throw for redirects instead of following them, set the
redirect option to
'manual'.
Setting this to
false may be useful if you are checking for resource availability and are expecting error responses.
Note: If
false, error responses are considered successful and the request will not be retried.
Type:
Function
Download progress event handler.
The function receives a
progress and
chunk argument:
progress object contains the following elements:
percent,
transferredBytes and
totalBytes. If it's not possible to retrieve the body size,
totalBytes will be
0.
chunk argument is an instance of
Uint8Array. It's empty for the first call.
import ky from 'ky';
const response = await ky('https://example.com', {
onDownloadProgress: (progress, chunk) => {
// Example output:
// `0% - 0 of 1271 bytes`
// `100% - 1271 of 1271 bytes`
console.log(`${progress.percent * 100}% - ${progress.transferredBytes} of ${progress.totalBytes} bytes`);
}
});
Type:
Function\
Default:
JSON.parse()
User-defined JSON-parsing function.
Use-cases:
bourne package to protect from prototype pollution.
reviver option of
JSON.parse().
import ky from 'ky';
import bourne from '@hapijs/bourne';
const json = await ky('https://example.com', {
parseJson: text => bourne(text)
}).json();
Type:
Function\
Default:
fetch
User-defined
fetch function.
Has to be fully compatible with the Fetch API standard.
Use-cases:
fetch implementations like
isomorphic-unfetch.
fetch wrapper function provided by some frameworks that use server-side rendering (SSR).
import ky from 'ky';
import fetch from 'isomorphic-unfetch';
const json = await ky('https://example.com', {fetch}).json();
Create a new
ky instance with some defaults overridden with your own.
In contrast to
ky.create(),
ky.extend() inherits defaults from its parent.
You can pass headers as a
Headers instance or a plain object.
You can remove a header with
.extend() by passing the header with an
undefined value.
Passing
undefined as a string removes the header only if it comes from a
Headers instance.
import ky from 'ky';
const url = 'https://sindresorhus.com';
const original = ky.create({
headers: {
rainbow: 'rainbow',
unicorn: 'unicorn'
}
});
const extended = original.extend({
headers: {
rainbow: undefined
}
});
const response = await extended(url).json();
console.log('rainbow' in response);
//=> false
console.log('unicorn' in response);
//=> true
Create a new Ky instance with complete new defaults.
import ky from 'ky';
// On https://my-site.com
const api = ky.create({prefixUrl: 'https://example.com/api'});
const response = await api.get('users/123');
//=> 'https://example.com/api/users/123'
const response = await api.get('/status', {prefixUrl: ''});
//=> 'https://my-site.com/status'
Type:
object
A
Symbol that can be returned by a
beforeRetry hook to stop the retry. This will also short circuit the remaining
beforeRetry hooks.
Note: Returning this symbol makes Ky abort and return with an
undefined response. Be sure to check for a response before accessing any properties on it or use optional chaining. It is also incompatible with body methods, such as
.json() or
.text(), because there is no response to parse. In general, we recommend throwing an error instead of returning this symbol, as that will cause Ky to abort and then throw, which avoids these limitations.
A valid use-case for
ky.stop is to prevent retries when making requests for side effects, where the returned data is not important. For example, logging client activity to the server.
import ky from 'ky';
const options = {
hooks: {
beforeRetry: [
async ({request, options, error, retryCount}) => {
const shouldStopRetry = await ky('https://example.com/api');
if (shouldStopRetry) {
return ky.stop;
}
}
]
}
};
// Note that response will be `undefined` in case `ky.stop` is returned.
const response = await ky.post('https://example.com', options);
// Using `.text()` or other body methods is not suppported.
const text = await ky('https://example.com', options).text();
Exposed for
instanceof checks. The error has a
response property with the
Response object,
request property with the
Request object, and
options property with normalized options (either passed to
ky when creating an instance with
ky.create() or directly when performing the request).
The error thrown when the request times out. It has a
request property with the
Request object.
Sending form data in Ky is identical to
fetch. Just pass a
FormData instance to the
body option. The
Content-Type header will be automatically set to
multipart/form-data.
import ky from 'ky';
// `multipart/form-data`
const formData = new FormData();
formData.append('food', 'fries');
formData.append('drink', 'icetea');
const response = await ky.post(url, {body: formData});
If you want to send the data in
application/x-www-form-urlencoded format, you will need to encode the data with
URLSearchParams.
import ky from 'ky';
// `application/x-www-form-urlencoded`
const searchParams = new URLSearchParams();
searchParams.set('food', 'fries');
searchParams.set('drink', 'icetea');
const response = await ky.post(url, {body: searchParams});
Fetch (and hence Ky) has built-in support for request cancellation through the
AbortController API. Read more.
Example:
import ky from 'ky';
const controller = new AbortController();
const {signal} = controller;
setTimeout(() => {
controller.abort();
}, 5000);
try {
console.log(await ky(url, {signal}).text());
} catch (error) {
if (error.name === 'AbortError') {
console.log('Fetch aborted');
} else {
console.error('Fetch error:', error);
}
}
Check out
ky-universal.
Check out
ky-universal.
Either use a test runner that can run in the browser, like Mocha, or use AVA with
ky-universal. Read more.
Make sure your code is running as a JavaScript module (ESM), for example by using a
<script type="module"> tag in your HTML document. Then Ky can be imported directly by that module without a bundler or other tools.
<script type="module">
import ky from 'https://unpkg.com/ky/distribution/index.js';
const json = await ky('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1').json();
console.log(json.title);
//=> 'delectus aut autem
</script>
got
See my answer here. Got is maintained by the same people as Ky.
axios?
See my answer here.
r2?
See my answer in #10.
ky mean?
It's just a random short npm package name I managed to get. It does, however, have a meaning in Japanese:
A form of text-able slang, KY is an abbreviation for 空気読めない (kuuki yomenai), which literally translates into “cannot read the air.” It's a phrase applied to someone who misses the implied meaning.
The latest version of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.
Polyfill the needed browser globals or just use
ky-universal.