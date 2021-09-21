About

Twig.js is a pure JavaScript implementation of the Twig PHP templating language (http://twig.sensiolabs.org/)

The goal is to provide a library that is compatible with both browsers and server side JavaScript environments such as node.js.

Twig.js is currently a work in progress and supports a limited subset of the Twig templating language (with more coming).

Docs

Documentation is available in the twig.js wiki on Github.

Feature Support

For a list of supported tags/filters/functions/tests see the Implementation Notes page on the wiki.

Install

Download the latest twig.js release from github: https://github.com/twigjs/twig.js/releases or via NPM:

npm install twig --save

Bower

A bower package is available from philsbury. Please direct any Bower support issues to that repo.

Browser Usage

Include twig.js or twig.min.js in your page, then:

var template = Twig.twig({ data : 'The {{ baked_good }} is a lie.' }); console .log( template.render({ baked_good : 'cupcake' }) );

Webpack

A loader is available from zimmo.be.

Node Usage (npm)

Tested on node >=6.0.

You can use twig in your app with

var Twig = require ( 'twig' ), twig = Twig.twig;

Usage without Express

If you don't want to use Express, you can render a template with the following method:

import Twig from 'twig' ; Twig.renderFile( './path/to/someFile.twig' , { foo : 'bar' }, (err, html) => { html; });

Usage with Express

Twig is compatible with express 2 and 3. You can create an express app using the twig.js templating language by setting the view engine to twig.

Express 3

var Twig = require ( "twig" ), express = require ( 'express' ), app = express(); app.set( "twig options" , { allow_async : true , strict_variables : false }); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'index.twig' , { message : "Hello World" }); }); app.listen( 9999 );

Message of the moment: < b > {{ message }} </ b >

An Express 2 Example is available on the wiki.

Alternatives

Contributing

If you have a change you want to make to twig.js, feel free to fork this repository and submit a pull request on Github. The source files are located in src/*.js .

twig.js is built by running npm run build

For more details on getting setup, see the contributing page on the wiki.

Environment Requirements

When developing on Windows, the repository must be checked out without automatic conversion of LF to CRLF. Failure to do so will cause tests that would otherwise pass on Linux or Mac to fail instead.

Tests

The twig.js tests are written in Mocha and can be invoked with npm test .

License

Twig.js is available under a BSD 2-Clause License, see the LICENSE file for more information.

Acknowledgments

See the LICENSES.md file for copies of the referenced licenses.