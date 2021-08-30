openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

kv-storage-polyfill

by GoogleChromeLabs
2.0.0 (see all)

A polyfill for the kv-storage built-in module.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

183

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

kv-storage polyfill

A polyfill for the kv-storage built-in module.

Usage

First, ensure you have an Import Map defined to enable the browser version where supported:

<script type="importmap">
{
  "imports": {
    "/node_modules/kv-storage/dist/kv-storage-polyfill.mjs": [
      "std:kv-storage",
      "/node_modules/kv-storage/dist/kv-storage-polyfill.mjs"
    ]
  }
}
</script>

Then import the polyfill. If the browser supports std:kv-storage natively, it will use that instead:

import { storage } from '/node_modules/kv-storage/dist/kv-storage-polyfill.mjs';

(async () => {
  await storage.set("mycat", "Tom");
  console.assert(await storage.get("mycat") === "Tom");

  console.log(await storage.entries());
  // Logs [["mycat", "Tom"]]

  await storage.delete("mycat");
  console.assert(await storage.get("mycat") === undefined);
})();

Available Module Formats

ES Modules: (for everything)

import storage from 'kv-storage-polyfill';  // default storage namespace
import { StorageArea } from 'kv-storage-polyfill';  // instantiable StorageArea class
import storage, { StorageArea } from 'kv-storage-polyfill';  // you can combine

CommonJS: (for Node/browserify)

const storage = require('kv-storage-polyfill');  // default storage namespace
const storage = require('kv-storage-polyfill').default  // also works, just an alias
const { StorageArea } = require('kv-storage-polyfill');  // instantiable StorageArea class

UMD/AMD: (for compatibility)

define(['/web/kv-storage-polyfill.umd.js'], function(storage) {
  storage === storage.default // default storage area
  storage.StorageArea  // instantiable StorageArea class
});

Browser Globals: (for demos)

<script src="/web/kv-storage/polyfill.umd.js"></script>
<script>
  const { StorageArea } = kvStoragePolyfill;
  const storage = kvStoragePolyfill;  // optional `.default` if you want
</script>

License

Apache 2

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial