kv-storage polyfill

A polyfill for the kv-storage built-in module.

Usage

First, ensure you have an Import Map defined to enable the browser version where supported:

< script type = "importmap" > { "imports" : { "/node_modules/kv-storage/dist/kv-storage-polyfill.mjs" : [ "std:kv-storage" , "/node_modules/kv-storage/dist/kv-storage-polyfill.mjs" ] } } </ script >

Then import the polyfill. If the browser supports std:kv-storage natively, it will use that instead:

import { storage } from '/node_modules/kv-storage/dist/kv-storage-polyfill.mjs' ; ( async ( ) => { await storage.set( "mycat" , "Tom" ); console .assert( await storage.get( "mycat" ) === "Tom" ); console .log( await storage.entries()); await storage.delete( "mycat" ); console .assert( await storage.get( "mycat" ) === undefined ); })();

Available Module Formats

ES Modules: (for everything)

import storage from 'kv-storage-polyfill' ; import { StorageArea } from 'kv-storage-polyfill' ; import storage, { StorageArea } from 'kv-storage-polyfill' ;

CommonJS: (for Node/browserify)

const storage = require ( 'kv-storage-polyfill' ); const storage = require ( 'kv-storage-polyfill' ).default const { StorageArea } = require ( 'kv-storage-polyfill' );

UMD/AMD: (for compatibility)

define([ '/web/kv-storage-polyfill.umd.js' ], function ( storage ) { storage === storage.default storage.StorageArea });

Browser Globals: (for demos)

< script src = "/web/kv-storage/polyfill.umd.js" > </ script > < script > const { StorageArea } = kvStoragePolyfill; const storage = kvStoragePolyfill; </ script >

License

Apache 2