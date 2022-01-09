openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kut

kutty

by Praveen Juge
0.5.2 (see all)

Kutty is a tailwind plugin for building web applications. It has a set of accessible and reusable components that are commonly used in web applications.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

409

GitHub Stars

555

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Kutty

Kutty is a tailwind plugin for building web applications. It has a set of accessible and reusable components that are commonly used in web applications.

Also see mynaui.com

  • TailwindCSS UI Components and Templates made without any Plugin.
  • Open Source.
  • Fully Responsive and Accessible.

Installation

npm install kutty --save

This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 3 or later. Tailwind CSS is not included in this package. Learn how to install tailwind here.

Usage

For CSS

Require the installed plugin directly to your Tailwind config:

// tailwind.config.js
plugins: [require("kutty")],

For JS

We bundle AlpineJS v2.8.0 for reactivity in our components. Learn more about AlpineJS here. Place the following script tag before the closing body tag.

<!-- All components in one -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kutty@latest/dist/kutty.min.js"></script>

<!-- Single component -->
<!-- Include AlpineJS first -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kutty@latest/dist/alpinejs.min.js"></script>
<!-- And then the single component -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kutty@latest/dist/dropdown.min.js"></script>

Documentation

View full documentation at https://kutty.netlify.app.

Bugs & Suggestions

Found a bug? Please open a new issue. Use GitHub Discussions for new feature requests.

Development

You need Hugo to run the dev server. If you have Homebrew you can do the following:

brew install hugo

Check this Hugo installation page for installing on other systems.

Then clone the repo, install dependencies, and start the server locally.

git clone https://github.com/praveenjuge/kutty.git
cd kutty
npm install
npm start

Open http://localhost:1313 in your browser.

ScriptsDescription
npm startStarts a local Hugo server and Tailwind Watcher
npm run productionFor generating production docs files

License

See the LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial