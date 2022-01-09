Kutty is a tailwind plugin for building web applications. It has a set of accessible and reusable components that are commonly used in web applications.
npm install kutty --save
This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 3 or later. Tailwind CSS is not included in this package. Learn how to install tailwind here.
Require the installed plugin directly to your Tailwind config:
// tailwind.config.js
plugins: [require("kutty")],
We bundle AlpineJS v2.8.0 for reactivity in our components. Learn more about AlpineJS here. Place the following script tag before the closing body tag.
<!-- All components in one -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kutty@latest/dist/kutty.min.js"></script>
<!-- Single component -->
<!-- Include AlpineJS first -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kutty@latest/dist/alpinejs.min.js"></script>
<!-- And then the single component -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kutty@latest/dist/dropdown.min.js"></script>
View full documentation at https://kutty.netlify.app.
Found a bug? Please open a new issue. Use GitHub Discussions for new feature requests.
You need Hugo to run the dev server. If you have Homebrew you can do the following:
brew install hugo
Check this Hugo installation page for installing on other systems.
Then clone the repo, install dependencies, and start the server locally.
git clone https://github.com/praveenjuge/kutty.git
cd kutty
npm install
npm start
Open
http://localhost:1313 in your browser.
|Scripts
|Description
npm start
|Starts a local Hugo server and Tailwind Watcher
npm run production
|For generating production docs files
See the LICENSE file.