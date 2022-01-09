Kutty

Kutty is a tailwind plugin for building web applications. It has a set of accessible and reusable components that are commonly used in web applications.

Open Source. Fully Responsive and Accessible.

Installation

npm install kutty --save

This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 3 or later. Tailwind CSS is not included in this package. Learn how to install tailwind here.

Usage

For CSS

Require the installed plugin directly to your Tailwind config:

plugins : [ require ( "kutty" )],

For JS

We bundle AlpineJS v2.8.0 for reactivity in our components. Learn more about AlpineJS here. Place the following script tag before the closing body tag.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kutty@latest/dist/kutty.min.js" > </ script >

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kutty@latest/dist/alpinejs.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kutty@latest/dist/dropdown.min.js" > </ script >

Documentation

View full documentation at https://kutty.netlify.app.

Bugs & Suggestions

Found a bug? Please open a new issue. Use GitHub Discussions for new feature requests.

Development

You need Hugo to run the dev server. If you have Homebrew you can do the following:

brew install hugo

Check this Hugo installation page for installing on other systems.

Then clone the repo, install dependencies, and start the server locally.

git clone https://github.com/praveenjuge/kutty.git cd kutty npm install npm start

Open http://localhost:1313 in your browser.

Scripts Description npm start Starts a local Hugo server and Tailwind Watcher npm run production For generating production docs files

License

See the LICENSE file.