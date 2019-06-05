openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

475

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vuesax

Kursorjs

New library to facilitate the creation of custom cursors, which are in trend with the new web pages

In Beta

Is a new library and in (BETA) you can use it for projects in production if you are an adventurer

Documents

Soon they will update and create the documents ...

Use

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="ie=edge">
  <title>Document</title>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="./dist/kursor.css">

  <style>
    body {
      height: 100vh;
      overflow: hidden;
      display: flex;
      align-items: center;
      justify-content: center;
    }

    button {
      padding: 15px;
      border: 0px;
      border: 2px solid rgb(0, 100, 200);
      color: rgb(0, 100, 200);
      transition: all .25s ease;
      background: transparent
    }

    button:hover {
      background: rgb(0, 100, 200);
      color: rgb(255,255,255);
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>

  <button class="button k-hover1">Hello World</button>

</body>

<script src="./dist/kursor.js"></script>

<script>
  var kursorx = new kursor({
    type: 1,
  })
</script>
</html>

