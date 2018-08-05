|Package
|kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji
|Description
|Kuromoji morphological analyzer for kuroshiro.
|Compatibility
|Node
|✓ (>=6)
|Browser
|✓
$ npm install kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji
For legacy frontend workflows, you could include
dist/kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji.min.js in your page and the exported name is
KuromojiAnalyzer. (you may first build it from source with
npm run build after
npm install)
This analyzer utilizes kuromoji.js.
You could specify the path of your dictionary files with
dictPath param.
import KuromojiAnalyzer from "kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji";
const analyzer = new KuromojiAnalyzer();
await kuroshiro.init(analyzer);
Example:
const analyzer = new KuromojiAnalyzer({
dictPath: "url/to/dictionary_files"
});
dictPath: Optional Path of the dictionary files