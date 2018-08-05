Package kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji Description Kuromoji morphological analyzer for kuroshiro. Compatibility Node ✓ (>=6) Browser ✓

Install

$ npm install kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji

For legacy frontend workflows, you could include dist/kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji.min.js in your page and the exported name is KuromojiAnalyzer . (you may first build it from source with npm run build after npm install )

Usage with kuroshiro

Configure analyzer

This analyzer utilizes kuromoji.js.

You could specify the path of your dictionary files with dictPath param.

import KuromojiAnalyzer from "kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji" ; const analyzer = new KuromojiAnalyzer(); await kuroshiro.init(analyzer);

Initialization Parameters

Example:

const analyzer = new KuromojiAnalyzer({ dictPath : "url/to/dictionary_files" });