kak

kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji

by Hexen Qi
1.1.0 (see all)

Kuromoji morphological analyzer for kuroshiro.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

753

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji

Build Status Coverage Status npm version

Package kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji
Description Kuromoji morphological analyzer for kuroshiro.
Compatibility Node ✓ (>=6)
Browser

Install

$ npm install kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji

For legacy frontend workflows, you could include dist/kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji.min.js in your page and the exported name is KuromojiAnalyzer. (you may first build it from source with npm run build after npm install)

Usage with kuroshiro

Configure analyzer

This analyzer utilizes kuromoji.js.

You could specify the path of your dictionary files with dictPath param. 

import KuromojiAnalyzer from "kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji";

const analyzer = new KuromojiAnalyzer();

await kuroshiro.init(analyzer);

Initialization Parameters

Example:

const analyzer = new KuromojiAnalyzer({
    dictPath: "url/to/dictionary_files"
});
  • dictPath: Optional Path of the dictionary files

