kuroshiro

kuroshiro is a Japanese language library for converting Japanese sentence to Hiragana, Katakana or Romaji with furigana and okurigana modes supported.

Read this in other languages: English, 日本語, 简体中文, 繁體中文, Esperanto.

Demo

You can check the demo here.

Feature

Japanese Sentence => Hiragana, Katakana or Romaji

Furigana and okurigana supported

🆕Multiple morphological analyzers supported

🆕Multiple romanization systems supported

Useful Japanese utils

Breaking Change in 1.x

Seperate morphological analyzer from phonetic notation logic to make it possible that we can use different morphological analyzers (ready-made or customized)

Embrace ES8/ES2017 to use async/await functions

Use ES6 Module instead of CommonJS

Ready-made Analyzer Plugins

You should check the environment compatibility of each analyzer before you start working with them

Usage

Node.js (or using a module bundler (e.g. Webpack))

Install with npm package manager:

$ npm install kuroshiro

Load the library:

Support ES6 Module import

import Kuroshiro from "kuroshiro" ; import KuromojiAnalyzer from "kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji" ; const kuroshiro = new Kuroshiro(); await kuroshiro.init( new KuromojiAnalyzer()); const result = await kuroshiro.convert( "感じ取れたら手を繋ごう、重なるのは人生のライン and レミリア最高！" , { to : "hiragana" });

And CommonJS require

const Kuroshiro = require ( "kuroshiro" )； const KuromojiAnalyzer = require ( "kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji" ); const kuroshiro = new Kuroshiro(); kuroshiro.init( new KuromojiAnalyzer()) .then( function ( ) { return kuroshiro.convert( "感じ取れたら手を繋ごう、重なるのは人生のライン and レミリア最高！" , { to : "hiragana" }); }) .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); })

Browser

Add dist/kuroshiro.min.js to your frontend project (you may first build it from source with npm run build after npm install ), and in your HTML:

< script src = "url/to/kuroshiro.min.js" > </ script >

For this example, you should also include kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji.min.js which you could get from kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji

< script src = "url/to/kuroshiro-analyzer-kuromoji.min.js" > </ script >

Instantiate:

var kuroshiro = new Kuroshiro();

Initialize kuroshiro with an instance of analyzer, then convert what you want:

kuroshiro.init( new KuromojiAnalyzer({ dictPath : "url/to/dictFiles" })) .then( function ( ) { return kuroshiro.convert( "感じ取れたら手を繋ごう、重なるのは人生のライン and レミリア最高！" , { to : "hiragana" }); }) .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); })

API

Constructor

Examples

const kuroshiro = new Kuroshiro();

Instance Medthods

Initialize kuroshiro with an instance of analyzer. You should first import an analyzer and initialize it. You can make use of the Ready-made Analyzers listed above. And please refer to documentation of analyzers for analyzer initialization instructions

Arguments

analyzer - An instance of analyzer.

Examples

await kuroshiro.init( new KuromojiAnalyzer());

Convert given string to target syllabary with options available

Arguments

str - A String to be converted.

- A String to be converted. options - Optional kuroshiro has several convert options as below.

Options Type Default Description to String "hiragana" Target syllabary [ hiragana , katakana , romaji ] mode String "normal" Convert mode [ normal , spaced , okurigana , furigana ] romajiSystem* String "hepburn" Romanization system [ nippon , passport , hepburn ] delimiter_start String "(" Delimiter(Start) delimiter_end String ")" Delimiter(End)

*: Param romajiSystem is only applied when the value of param to is romaji . For more about it, check Romanization System

Examples

await kuroshiro.convert( "感じ取れたら手を繋ごう、重なるのは人生のライン and レミリア最高！" , { mode : "okurigana" , to : "hiragana" });

// furigana await kuroshiro.convert("感じ取れたら手を繋ごう、重なるのは人生のライン and レミリア最高！", {mode:"furigana", to:"hiragana"}); // result: 感 ( かん ) じ 取 ( と ) れたら 手 ( て ) を 繋 ( つな ) ごう、 重 ( かさ ) なるのは 人生 ( じんせい ) のライン and レミリア 最高 ( さいこう ) ！

Utils

Examples

const result = Kuroshiro.Util.isHiragana( "あ" ));

Check if input char is hiragana.

Check if input char is katakana.

Check if input char is kana.

Check if input char is kanji.

Check if input char is Japanese.

Check if input string has hiragana.

Check if input string has katakana.

Check if input string has kana.

Check if input string has kanji.

Check if input string has Japanese.

Convert input kana string to hiragana.

Convert input kana string to katakana.

Convert input kana string to romaji. Param system accepts "nippon" , "passport" , "hepburn" (Default: "hepburn").

Romanization System

kuroshiro supports three kinds of romanization systems.

nippon : Nippon-shiki romanization. Refer to ISO 3602 Strict.

passport : Passport-shiki romanization. Refer to Japanese romanization table published by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

hepburn : Hepburn romanization. Refer to BS 4812 : 1972.

There is a useful webpage for you to check the difference between these romanization systems.

Notice for Romaji Conversion

Since it's impossible to fully automatically convert furigana directly to romaji because furigana lacks information on pronunciation (Refer to なぜ フリガナでは ダメなのか？).

kuroshiro will not handle chōon when processing directly furigana (kana) -> romaji conversion with every romanization system (Except that Chōonpu will be handled)

For example, you'll get "kousi", "koushi", "koushi" respectively when converts kana "こうし" to romaji using nippon , passport , hepburn romanization system.

The kanji -> romaji conversion with/without furigana mode is unaffected by this logic.

Contributing

Please check CONTRIBUTING.

Inspired By

kuromoji

wanakana

License

MIT