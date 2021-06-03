kuromojin

Provide a high level wrapper for kuromoji.js.

Features

Promise based API

Cache Layer Fetch the dictionary at once Return same tokens for same text



Installation

npm install kuromojin

Usage

Export two API.

getTokenizer() return Promise that is resolved with kuromoji.js's tokenizer instance.

return that is resolved with kuromoji.js's instance. tokenize() return Promise that is resolved with analyzed tokens.

import {tokenize, getTokenizer} from "kuromojin" ; getTokenizer().then( tokenizer => { }); tokenize(text).then( tokens => { console .log(tokens) });

For browser/global options

If window.kuromojin.dicPath is defined, kuromojin use it as default dict path.

import {getTokenizer} from "kuromojin" ; window .kuromojin = { dicPath : "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kuromoji@0.1.2/dict" }; getTokenizer(); getTokenizer({ dicPath : "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kuromoji@0.1.2/dict" })

📝 Test dictionary URL

Note: backward compatibility for <= 1.1.0

kuromojin v1.1.0 export tokenize as default function.

kuromojin v2.0.0 remove the default function.

import kuromojin from "kuromojin" ;

Recommended: use import {tokenize} from "kuromojin" instead of it

import {tokenize} from "kuromojin" ;

Note: kuromoji version is pinned

kuromojin pin kuromoji's version.

It aim to dedupe kuromoji's dictionary. The dictionary is large and avoid to duplicated dictionary.

Tests

npm test

Contributing

License

MIT