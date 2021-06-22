Copyright 2018 Kurento. Licensed under Apache 2.0 License.

Kurento Utils for Node.js and Browsers

⚠️ Warning This library is not actively maintained. It was written to simplify the Kurento Tutorials and has several shortcomings for more advanced uses. For real-world applications we recommend to avoid using this library and instead to write your JavaScript code directly against the browser’s WebRTC API.

kurento-utils-js is a browser library that can be used to simplify creation and handling of RTCPeerConnection objects, to control the browser’s WebRTC API.

Installation instructions

Be sure to have installed Node.js and Bower in your system:

curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_8.x | sudo -E bash - sudo apt-get install -y nodejs sudo npm install -g bower

To install the library, it's recommended to do that from the NPM repository:

npm install kurento-utils

Alternatively, you can download the code using git and install manually its dependencies:

git clone https://github.com/Kurento/kurento-utils cd kurento-utils npm install

Screen and window sharing depends on the privative module kurento-browser-extensions . To enable its support, you'll need to install the package dependency manually or use a getScreenConstraints function yourself on runtime. If it's not available, when trying to share the screen or a window content it will throw an exception.

Browser

To build the browser version of the library you'll only need to exec the grunt task runner and they will be generated on the dist folder. Alternatively, if you don't have it globally installed, you can run a local copy by executing:

node_modules/.bin/grunt

